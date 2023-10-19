By Alexander Whiteman 19/10/2023

Qantas Freight is hoping to relieve a backlog cause by an IT failure almost a month ago by the weekend, but having waived storage fees since the outage, it is set to reintroduce them tomorrow.

In an operational update issue today, the Australian carrier said the backlog generated in the first week has now been processed and collected, or is pending pick-up, and it hopes to have cleared “most of the backlog” in Sydney today and Melbourne mostly by the end of the week.

It added: “Storage fees will be reintroduced for freight arriving, departing, or lodging from 20 October 2023.

“In recognition of the delays to freight processing caused by the cutover, we’re waiving all storage fees for import and export freight processed through Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney terminals from the date of the cutover until 19 Oct 2023.”

The backlogs began building after an IT blackout on 24 September, with the affected Qantas-run stations also causing misery for the airlines it handles.

As part of its efforts to alleviate the problems, the carrier has ploughed additional and dedicated resources across all shifts, while also deploying technical support across its major terminals and operating 24/7 where possible.

The service update added: “We’ve been working hard to embed the new system and return to normal operations and acknowledge that the past few weeks have been challenging for everyone impacted by the delays.”