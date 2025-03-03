By Gavin van Marle in Seattle 03/03/2025

A little over ten years ago, executives at the ports of Tacoma and Seattle agreed to bring an end to a century of bitter rivalry and form the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA).

The two ports, separated by a 45-minute drive along the shoreline of the Puget Sound, have been fierce competitors for many years* but came to the eminently sensible conclusion that the threat posed to both ports from competing gateways north of the US-Canada border – Vancouver and Prince Rupert ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN