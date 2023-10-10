PHOTO BLOG: Maersk's new methanol-powered containership

Maersk insists CMA CGM deal is not a change in green strategy
Still in the afterglow of its “new age” of green methanol-fuelled shipping launched last week, Maersk ...
Maersk has unveiled its new 16,200 teu boxship that will run on green methanol. Notable design features include the accommodation at the bow and the omitting of islands along the vessel.
Maersk said: “The latest addition to our fleet proves it is possible to sail a container vessel on green methanol…our goal is to make this the standard for all newbuild Maersk vessels in the future.”
Ship fuel is the cause of 95% of Maerk’s CO2 emissions, equating to 34,150,000 tonnes, and it has said that “finding an alternative fuel will be the key to achieving [their] 2040 net-zero goals”.
The ship, which will run on bio-methanol and e-methanol, is under construction at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and will be delivered next year.
Vincent Clerk, CEO of AP Moller-Maersk, said: “With this vessel, we have taken an important step in our journey towards net zero emissions. Our hope is to show the way, not only for Maersk but for the entire logistics industry.”
The weekend’s unveiling followed the naming ceremony of the Laura Maersk, the world’s first methanol-powered boxship, which is deployed on feeder routes in the Baltic.
Still in the afterglow of its “new age” of green methanol-fuelled shipping launched last week, Maersk ...
From one side of the fence to the other
Musings
With effective from 15 August MSC has announced its FAK rates on the Asia-North Europe ...
Maersk enjoyed a “robust” second quarter, boosted by lower unit costs, but the shipping and ...
Now what?
Attack on Israel: leading carriers suspend flights into Tel Aviv
More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'
Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'
The great distraction: 'Clark vs Petersen' – Flexport Europe news is juicier
Smaller feeder ships look doomed, caught in a 'Catch 22 scenario'
Mexican logistics infrastructure struggles as delays hit Lazaro Cardenas
EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM
Evergreen chief admits carrier may have gone overboard on newbuildings
Attack on Israel: nation’s ‘only freighter operator’ maintains operations
Red tape sees smaller US shippers lose out on D&D disputes
Samskip's new feeders to be built in India with recycled steel
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article