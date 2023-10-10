PHOTO BLOG: Maersk's new methanol-powered containership

By Charlotte Goldstone 10/10/2023

Maersk has unveiled its new 16,200 teu boxship that will run on green methanol. Notable design features include the accommodation at the bow and the omitting of islands along the vessel.

Maersk said: “The latest addition to our fleet proves it is possible to sail a container vessel on green methanol…our goal is to make this the standard for all newbuild Maersk vessels in the future.”

Ship fuel is the cause of 95% of Maerk’s CO2 emissions, equating to 34,150,000 tonnes, and it has said that “finding an alternative fuel will be the key to achieving [their] 2040 net-zero goals”.

The ship, which will run on bio-methanol and e-methanol, is under construction at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and will be delivered next year.

Vincent Clerk, CEO of AP Moller-Maersk, said: “With this vessel, we have taken an important step in our journey towards net zero emissions. Our hope is to show the way, not only for Maersk but for the entire logistics industry.”

The weekend’s unveiling followed the naming ceremony of the Laura Maersk, the world’s first methanol-powered boxship, which is deployed on feeder routes in the Baltic.