Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Patrick Terminals hikes fees for landside operations, blaming rising costs

Port_Botany Source Port Botany
Source: Port Botany
By

Australia’s Patrick Terminals is to increase its terminal charges on 6 March, claiming increased energy prices and wages, along with capital investments and rents, have substantially increased its costs.

Import containers will be hardest hit, with charges of A$170.50 (US$117.85) per full container in Melbourne’s East Swanson Dock, A$155.20 in Sydney, Brisbane’s Fisherman’s Islands facility charging A$149.05 and Freemantle fees will be the lowest, at A$61.54.

Transport costs for shippers have decreased over the past 12 months, said Patrick, including those for exporters, but added: “Patrick will continue to maintain a concessional rate to support Australian exporters for the next 12 months, with the differential between import and export containers to be partially reduced from March.”

Export container charges will be set at A$124,20 in Sydney, A$136.40 in Melbourne, A$119.25 in Brisbane and A$30.76 in Fremantle.

In addition to the container handling charges, Patrick has hiked its vehicle booking system fees from 6 March, set at A$38.85 in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne and A$46.05 in Freemantle, an increase of close to A$3 and A$5, respectively.

Other fees are also increasing, including storage, yard handling and reefer services.

Patrick Terminals said it had embarked on a A$300m investment programme at its terminals three years ago, with A$220m already spent and a further A$80m set aside over the next 18 months for rail connection improvements in Melbourne, Sydney and Freemantle, an automated truck handling project in Brisbane and Sydney and straddle carriers and gate system upgrades.

Topics

Patrick Terminals

Most Read

Shipper sues Expeditors for losses due to lack of business plan after cyber-attack

Maersk builds ‘Chinese walls’ as it begins its unified branding

Pressure on carriers drives cut-throat freight market for China's exports

More blank sailings and detours as ONE’s volumes, earnings, fall

Overcapacity could spark new rates war among liners, warns Evergreen chief

EXCLUSIVE: Ceva Logistics restructures – French marriage rumoured

Demand crash wreaked havoc in Q4 for both DSV and CH Robinson

Cross-alliance cooperation on the increase as market weakens

DB Schenker: will flag-waving affect the sale?

CMA CGM books another dozen 13,000 teu methanol-powered ships

Drones will 'push the boundaries of what is possible' in air cargo

DHL + DB Schenker (again) – on a merely 'hypothetical' basis...

Surge in freighter orders by carriers, despite 'paradigm shift' in air cargo

Hapag-Lloyd bucks the trend, as Q4 volumes hold steady

Great expectations should see East Africa’s air freight hubs flying

DSV – last-minute shopping before the party