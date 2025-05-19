By Ruben Huber 19/05/2025

For today, it’s all about the closing of this earnings season and the key takeaways for box lines.

Hapag-Lloyd’s full Q1 numbers released last week confirmed that volumes rose +9%*, greatly outperforming its partner in the Gemini alliance, Mærsk, with its meagre +0.1% comparable growth during the period.

(*Vs market growth at 4.2%, benchmark CTS estimates.)

And boasting an Ebit/teu of $143, the Germans were also well ahead of the $127-comparable-figure their Danish partner delivered in the first quarter.

Notably, outside ...

