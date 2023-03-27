By Ruben Huber 27/03/2023

In February, OOCL Spain (24,188 TEU) was delivered as the largest vessel in the world. It then lost the title, won by MSC Tessa. Beating each other by a few TEU will likely be the name of the game until this 24,000 TEU order cycle is over.

Thanks to a lucky coincidence, which saw the vessel happen to be in Hong Kong at the same time as me, and some very good old friends at OOCL, I got the pleasure of ...

