News in Brief podcast | Week 45 2024| Exploding parcels, Q3 results and Wincanton/GXO saga 

News in Brief podcast | Week 42 2024 | HHLA, MSC vs Gemini and airfreight capacity shift
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte ...
XOM: INCOME PLAYSTLA: BOUNCING FROM LOWSCHRW: A SLEW OF UPGRADES MAERSK: MOMENTUMAAPL: BOOOOMMMAMZN: CONF CALL TRANSCRIPT SCREENING ZIM: MAERSK BOOST DHL: SHRUGGING OFF CYBER TROUBLE SO FARGXO: WINCANTON RISK HEIGHTENSGXO: REMARKS THAT WERE NOT LIKEDMAERSK: SURGINGMAERSK: CLIENTS NOT EXPECTED TO PAY MORE FOR GEMINIMAERSK: NO GXO APPETITEMAERSK: 'NOT FULLY SATISFIED YET' MAERSK: 'GEMINI DESIGN' MAERSK: GEMINI NETWORK MOVING PARTSMAERSK: CAPITAL RETURNSMAERSK: CONSOLIDATION ON THE RADARMAERSK: CONF CALL
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including insights from her recent trip to Istanbul for Aviation Connect, and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
Ms Goldstone is joined by The Loadstar managing editor Gavin van Marle, who discusses the latest in GXO’s bid to takeover Wincanton and recaps some ocean carriers’ Q3 earnings. He also offers a round-up of last week’s ocean shipping rates.
The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane discusses what happened when exploding parcels were found in DHL’s network, and has last week’s updates on the ongoing strike action at Canadian ports.
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 17 minutes!
Port of Montreal set for new strike at TerMont terminals tomorrow
Trump second term would pose a 'destructive risk to the container market'
Cyber attack on tech provider blacks out live tracking for UK retail deliveries
Four arrested in Poland following claims Russia shipped explosive parcels
CMA CGM offers discount vouchers to fill ships out of India as exports dip
Insights for 2025 procurement planning
'Desperate' GRIs by carriers prop up Asia-Europe spot rates, for now
'Strong' Q3 for Maersk as it prepares for alliance launch – but no bid for GXO
Forwarders warn shippers to expect a second ILA-USMX work stoppage
CMA CGM braces for an even greater financial hit from French windfall tax
Asia Pacific airfreight market on the up, despite manufacturing slowdown
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd line up major newbuild order to boost Gemini fleet
Canada's west coast port employers lock out ILWU Local workers after strike announcement
Open tender set to launch to find new operator for Chittagong box terminal
Europe sees booming pharma air logistics, but needs regulatory consistency
Customs clearance the main bottleneck at Mexican ports as traffic builds
