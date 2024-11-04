Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News in Brief podcast | Week 45 2024| Exploding parcels, Q3 results and Wincanton/GXO saga 

XOM: INCOME PLAYSTLA: BOUNCING FROM LOWSCHRW: A SLEW OF UPGRADES MAERSK: MOMENTUMAAPL: BOOOOMMMAMZN: CONF CALL TRANSCRIPT SCREENING ZIM: MAERSK BOOST DHL: SHRUGGING OFF CYBER TROUBLE SO FARGXO: WINCANTON RISK HEIGHTENSGXO: REMARKS THAT WERE NOT LIKEDMAERSK: SURGINGMAERSK: CLIENTS NOT EXPECTED TO PAY MORE FOR GEMINIMAERSK: NO GXO APPETITEMAERSK: 'NOT FULLY SATISFIED YET' MAERSK: 'GEMINI DESIGN' MAERSK: GEMINI NETWORK MOVING PARTSMAERSK: CAPITAL RETURNSMAERSK: CONSOLIDATION ON THE RADARMAERSK: CONF CALL

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including insights from her recent trip to Istanbul for Aviation Connect, and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.  

Ms Goldstone is joined by The Loadstar managing editor Gavin van Marle, who discusses the latest in GXO’s bid to takeover Wincanton and recaps some ocean carriers’ Q3 earnings. He also offers a round-up of last week’s ocean shipping rates.  

The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane discusses what happened when exploding parcels were found in DHL’s network, and has last week’s updates on the ongoing strike action at Canadian ports.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 17 minutes! 

 

