News in Brief podcast | Week 45 2024| Exploding parcels, Q3 results and Wincanton/GXO saga 

By Charlotte Goldstone 04/11/2024

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including insights from her recent trip to Istanbul for Aviation Connect, and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

Ms Goldstone is joined by The Loadstar managing editor Gavin van Marle, who discusses the latest in GXO’s bid to takeover Wincanton and recaps some ocean carriers’ Q3 earnings. He also offers a round-up of last week’s ocean shipping rates.

The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane discusses what happened when exploding parcels were found in DHL’s network, and has last week’s updates on the ongoing strike action at Canadian ports.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 17 minutes!