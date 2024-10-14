Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News in Brief podcast | Week 42 2024 | HHLA, MSC vs Gemini, and airfreight capacity shift  

DHL: GREEN GOALVW: STLA: MANAGEMENT SHAKE-UPTSLA: NOT ENOUGHBA: NEW LOW AS TENSION BUILDSGXO: SURGINGR: EASY DOES ITDSV: MOMENTUMGXO: TAKEOVER TALKXOM: DOWNGRADEAMZN: UNHARMEDEXPD: WEAKENED

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including insights on the upcoming Gemini Alliance, and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week. 

Ms Goldstone is joined by The Loadstar managing editor, Gavin van Marle, who discusses the latest in MSC’s bid for a stake in HHLA and why MSC thinks its services have the edge over Gemini. And he offers a round-up of last week’s ocean shipping rates. 

The Loadstar publisher, Alex Lennane, then discusses how Kenyan exporters are losing freighter capacity to the bustling Transpacific trade, and explains why Hurricane Milton didn’t have a huge supply-chain impact.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 13 minutes! 

