News in Brief podcast | Week 42 2024 | HHLA, MSC vs Gemini, and airfreight capacity shift  

News in Brief podcast | Week 41 2024 | Strike fallout and resolution – for now
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone ...
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including insights on the upcoming Gemini Alliance, and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
Ms Goldstone is joined by The Loadstar managing editor, Gavin van Marle, who discusses the latest in MSC’s bid for a stake in HHLA and why MSC thinks its services have the edge over Gemini. And he offers a round-up of last week’s ocean shipping rates.
The Loadstar publisher, Alex Lennane, then discusses how Kenyan exporters are losing freighter capacity to the bustling Transpacific trade, and explains why Hurricane Milton didn’t have a huge supply-chain impact.
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 13 minutes!
Looming 'indefinite' strike set for the Port of Montreal as tensions rise
Gemini warns of 'meltdown' when Suez reopens
Forwarders on the hook for millions following Debenhams collapse
Vessel bunching on USEC slow to clear, as ILA shapes new 'strategy'
Shippers to opt for direct port calls over speed of service, predicts MSC's Soren Toft
Why I’ll miss the ‘defiantly brazen’ Schenker
Flexible airfreight must find balanced traffic flows to keep networks in tact
Fallout from hurricanes a greater concern than strikes, say forwarders
Spot rates ex-Asia still falling, despite USEC congestion, with more blanks
China tightens rules on hazardous cargo at Ningbo
Warehousing confusion as Amazon cuts space allocations pre-peak
Air cargo spot rates hit 2024 peak, while Vietnam becomes a hotspot
