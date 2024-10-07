News in Brief podcast | Week 41 2024 | Strike fallout and resolution – for now 

By Charlotte Goldstone 07/10/2024

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

Ms Goldstone is joined by The Loadstar managing editor, Gavin van Marle, and The Loadstar publisher, Alex Lennane, to summarise the timeline and impacts of last week’s ILA strike.

They discuss what it did to freight rates, airfreight, and surcharges. They also look at how long the effects will linger, as well as what the new January deadline could mean. Ms Lennane then provides the latest on the ongoing DB Schenker takeover.

This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week's happenings, all in under 11 minutes!