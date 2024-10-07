News in Brief podcast | Week 41 2024 | Strike fallout and resolution – for now 

News in Brief podcast | Week 39 2024 | ILA strike latest, DB Schenker – again – and Seko Logistics
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone ...
DSV: STAR OF THE WEEKDSV: FLAWLESS EXECUTIONKNIN: ANOTHER LOWWTC: TAKING PROFITMAERSK: HAMMEREDZIM: PAINFUL END OF STRIKE STLA: PAYOUT RISKAMZN: GOING NOWHEREAMZN: SEASONAL PEAK PREPARATIONSJBHT: LVL PARTNERSHIPHD: MACRO READING AND DISCONNECTSTLA: 'FALLING LEAVES'STLA: THE STEEP DROP
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
Ms Goldstone is joined by The Loadstar managing editor, Gavin van Marle, and The Loadstar publisher, Alex Lennane, to summarise the timeline and impacts of last week’s ILA strike.
They discuss what it did to freight rates, airfreight, and surcharges. They also look at how long the effects will linger, as well as what the new January deadline could mean. Ms Lennane then provides the latest on the ongoing DB Schenker takeover.
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 11 minutes!
Atlantic and Gulf coast US ports close as ILA rejects last-minute offer
Box lines declare force majeure as White House defends ILA
Talks rumoured to be underway after USMX urged ILA back to the table
ILA blames 'profiteering' foreign-shipping lines for US port strike
Strike disruption begins: 'a frenzy' to come with extra demand for airfreight
Shippers scrambling for alternatives as box lines divert from closed ports
Airlines scramble to avoid Middle East airspace as missiles fly
Port strike will see 60 more ships at anchor this week and rates rising
Airlines begin to circle 'cargo game-changing' Navi Mumbai Airport
Union members on DB board set to vote against DSV sale
Gemini's outdated hub-and spoke strategy will prove 'ineffective'
MSC vessel to omit US east coast calls for Halifax on inducement
