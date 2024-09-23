News in Brief podcast | Week 39 2024 | ILA strike latest, DB Schenker – again – and Seko Logistics

By Charlotte Goldstone 23/09/2024

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

Ms Goldstone is joined by The Loadstar managing editor, Gavin van Marle, who recaps last week’s ocean freight rates and warns of the possible impacts of the imminent dockworker strike on the US east and Gulf coast ports.

Then, The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane chats about the current airfreight market, gives the latest updates on the DB Schenker takeover and explains what is going on with Seko Logistics’ refinancing announcement.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 15 minutes!