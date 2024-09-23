News in Brief podcast | Week 39 2024 | ILA strike latest, DB Schenker – again – and Seko Logistics

News in Brief podcast | Week 38 2024 | DB Schenker, Premier Alliance and capacity woes
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone ...
CHRW: REMARKABLY RESILIENTFDX: TSUNAMI STRIKES KNIN: BACK FROM LOWSFDX: AGM POST-HAMMERINGDHL: FDX: SEE YOU LATERFDX: FREIGHT LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD SALE OR SPIN-OFFFDX: HOW SHOULD WE THINK ABOUT MACRO FDX: 'HARD TO GET CREDIBILITY WITH INVESTORS' FDX: EARNINGS 'UPSIDE RISK' FDX: PRICING STRATEGYFDX: MODEST DECLINE IN FREIGHT UNIT OPERATING MARGINFDX: CONF CALL UPS: DOWN WITH FEDEXFDX: GUIDANCE CUTFDX: BIG EARNINGS MISSGXO: ROBOTS-AS-A-SERVICE
CHRW: REMARKABLY RESILIENTFDX: TSUNAMI STRIKES KNIN: BACK FROM LOWSFDX: AGM POST-HAMMERINGDHL: FDX: SEE YOU LATERFDX: FREIGHT LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD SALE OR SPIN-OFFFDX: HOW SHOULD WE THINK ABOUT MACRO FDX: 'HARD TO GET CREDIBILITY WITH INVESTORS' FDX: EARNINGS 'UPSIDE RISK' FDX: PRICING STRATEGYFDX: MODEST DECLINE IN FREIGHT UNIT OPERATING MARGINFDX: CONF CALL UPS: DOWN WITH FEDEXFDX: GUIDANCE CUTFDX: BIG EARNINGS MISSGXO: ROBOTS-AS-A-SERVICE
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
Ms Goldstone is joined by The Loadstar managing editor, Gavin van Marle, who recaps last week’s ocean freight rates and warns of the possible impacts of the imminent dockworker strike on the US east and Gulf coast ports.
Then, The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane chats about the current airfreight market, gives the latest updates on the DB Schenker takeover and explains what is going on with Seko Logistics’ refinancing announcement.
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 15 minutes!
Shippers eye Canadian ports as US east coast strike 'looks certain'
Typhoon Bebinca shuts down port operations in Shanghai and Ningbo
Carriers announce disruption surcharges for USEC cargo as strike looms
White House rejects plea to use legal powers to prevent USEC port strike
Sponsored Podcast: Navigating the AI revolution in logistics
CVC questions DB Schenker sale process after offering to raise its bid
'DSV + Schenker' – fingerprints
Severe floods cause delay and disruption across central and east Europe
Shippers warned de minimis rule changes could 'cost them millions'
Seko Logistics refinances after being hit by 'freight recession'
Spot rate decline slows, but prices for some long-term ocean contracts soar
New US de minimus rules not the main threat to ecommerce traffic
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article