News in Brief podcast | Week 37 2024 | Alliance rumours, ecommerce and DB Schenker bid

News in Brief podcast | Week 36 2024 | Equipment shortages, Gemini alliance and soaring air cargo
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone ...
RXO: RIGHTS ISSUEGXO: DEFENSIVEMAERSK: MSC RIVALRY INTENSIFIESWTC: REMARKABLY STRONG BA: LABOUR DEALFDX: NEW PARTNERATSG: RIVAL IPODSV: 'AHEAD IN BIDDING FOR SCHENKER'DSV: UNLUCKY FRIDAYSMAERSK: WEAK AGAINWMT: NEW PARTNERSHIPXPO: HAMMEREDKNIN: LEGAL FIGHTF: UPDATEMAERSK: CROSS-BORDER BOOST
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the ILA union’s plans to create a ‘mega-union’, and the latest on the bid for DB Schenker.
She also offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week. Ms Goldstone is joined by The Loadstar managing editor, Gavin van Marle, who recaps last week’s ocean freight rates, the recent talk of Wan Hai’s invitation to join an alliance, and MSC subsidiary Medlog’s acquisition of Maritime Transport.
Then, The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane reveals what’s driving air cargo’s steady growth, and how long it’s expected to last. Ms Lennane then warns of an issue with A350 aircraft and summarises her story on “unconventional incendiary devices” being sent via freight services.
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 15 minutes!
Services set to shut down as 'super typhoon' heads for South China
DSV offering €1bn investment and jobs guarantee to land Schenker, claim
CVC would 'safeguard DB Schenker jobs and its independence'
MSC subsidiary Medlog buys UK's biggest haulier, Maritime Transport
ILA chief vows to form global 'mega-union' to fight port automation
Loadstar Podcast | September 2024 | EU incendiary threats, US security tightens, air cargo surge and DB Schenker bidding wars
Asia-Europe spot rate decline quickens – 'the market has turned'
JAS Worldwide recovers from cyber-attack, but saw 'many stolen credentials'
ILA doubles down on strike threat as shippers brace for port chaos
Warning of peak season airfreight capacity challenges out of Asia
Simple safety precautions that get overlooked
Maersk and Hapag dip into charter market to boost Gemini fleet
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
Nick Marsh
Arabella Tancred
Arabella Tancred
