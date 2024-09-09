News in Brief podcast | Week 37 2024 | Alliance rumours, ecommerce and DB Schenker bid

By Charlotte Goldstone 09/09/2024

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the ILA union’s plans to create a ‘mega-union’, and the latest on the bid for DB Schenker.

She also offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week. Ms Goldstone is joined by The Loadstar managing editor, Gavin van Marle, who recaps last week’s ocean freight rates, the recent talk of Wan Hai’s invitation to join an alliance, and MSC subsidiary Medlog’s acquisition of Maritime Transport.

Then, The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane reveals what’s driving air cargo’s steady growth, and how long it’s expected to last. Ms Lennane then warns of an issue with A350 aircraft and summarises her story on “unconventional incendiary devices” being sent via freight services.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized but jam-packed news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 15 minutes!

