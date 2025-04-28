By Alexander Whiteman 28/04/2025

Containerships carrying goods for particular companies, including Boeing, have been listed as legitimate targets by the Houthi militia, as the Red Sea crisis drags on.

The Iran-backed Yemeni-based militia issued a statement on Saturday sanctioning 15 companies, including the US aircraft maker, with secondary sanctions on third-party entities having “any form of dealings with [the] companies listed”.

A Houthi spokesperson said: “[Your] fleet will be prohibited from transiting the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, Gulf of Aden, ...

