MW: Lightspeed Commerce to cut 300 jobs

MARKETWATCH reports:

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. said it would cut its workforce by 300 positions as part of a reorganization initiative aiming for profitable growth.

The Canadian e-commerce platform said Tuesday that half of the layoffs would affect its management ranks and account for about 10% of its headcount-related operating expenditures.

    Topics

    job losses Lightspeed Commerce MarketWatch Stock market reaction

