MW: Lightspeed Commerce to cut 300 jobs

By LoadstarEditorial 17/01/2023

MARKETWATCH reports:

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. said it would cut its workforce by 300 positions as part of a reorganization initiative aiming for profitable growth.

The Canadian e-commerce platform said Tuesday that half of the layoffs would affect its management ranks and account for about 10% of its headcount-related operating expenditures.

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN