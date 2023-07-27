Wearing multiple hats in transport and logistics
People
How to improve margins in transport and logistics (T&L) in an increasingly challenging environment is something I humbly touched upon a month ago*, when drawing from my own land-based experience in supply chain down under, I looked at budgetary challenges for all of us.
(*Rest assured, my previous observations were applicable elsewhere, given macroeconomic/T&L trends and frictions.)
An extension to that coverage, however, is how to maintain profitability at the budgeted levels that your board and shareholders expect in ...
Good news, and bad news, on the freight rate front for carriers
ILWU to vote on Canada's west coast ports deal tomorrow
'Solid performance' in H1, claims DSV chief, but jobs are on the line
Box terminal operators feel the pain as peak season disappoints
Mundra Port still struggling to clear cyclone-induced container logjam
Coming 'explosion' of new tonnage threatens box ship charter market
DSV & Kuehne + Nagel – feel the excitement
Drought threatens return of shipping disruption on US waterways
Nuclear box ships – faster and cleaner – would disrupt liner industry
Analysis: DSV scrambles – not a single mention of DB Schenker, really?!
Fatal Fremantle Highway blaze rendered lifeboats inaccessible
Sale of profitable Schenker on course, but 'it will take some time', says DB
Comment on this article