Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Moos in as P&O CEO

Kasper Moos
By

P&O Ferries has appointed Kasper Moos (above) as its new chief executive, following the recent resignation of the hugely controversial Peter Hebblethwaite.

The contrast between the two could hardly be starker – Mr Hebblethwaite executed the company’s infamous mass sacking of 800 seafarers in 2022, while ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DFDS On the merry-go-round P&O Ferries