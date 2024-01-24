Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Middle East land bridge offers 'express' solution to extended shipping transits

1639404784967
By

As shippers and forwarders consider a switch to sea-air and airfreight solutions in response to the Cape detours resulting from the Red Sea crisis, another alternative has emerged – a land bridge across the Middle East.

Israeli digital freight marketplace Trucknet Enterprise has teamed up with UAE-based PureTrans, which operates a landline transit network, its partner, DP World, Cox Logistics (Bahrain) and Egypt-based logistics firm WWCS to provide trucking services connecting the Dubai port of Jebel Ali and the port of Mina Salman, in Bahrain.

It goes via Saudi Arabia and Jordan to Haifa in Israel and Port Said in Egypt, from where cargo can continue to Europe and beyond.

Trucknet markets the land bridge as an ‘express’ service, claiming it shortens ocean shipping routes by 10 days.

Normally, a box ship’s journey from the UAE to Haifa takes about two weeks, given that its itinerary usually includes calls at ports en route to unload or load cargo. With the land bridge, a container unloaded at Jebel Ali and transferred to a truck can be in Haifa in only four days.

But the cost is around 15-20% more expensive, estimated Trucknet CEO Hanan Fridman. But he added that the company’s focus on reducing the number of trucks returning empty to the UAE from Israel provided some scope to lower shipping costs.

And he said, taking into account the hikes in ocean freight rates due to the re-routing of ships around Africa and resulting longer transit times, the land bridge could likely be a cheaper option.

A spokesperson for Trucknet told The Loadstar:“Demand for the land bridge has increased. Many shippers from Israel, Europe, and the US are turning to us for help.”

However, the obvious drawback is the service’s limited capacity compared with ships. But a source said if swift and safe transit could be guaranteed, it would certainly appeal to the market, especially to shippers of time-sensitive goods who would probably be willing to pay the additional cost.

Meanwhile, ocean carrier Hapag Lloyd recently informed customers it was now offering inland solutions in Saudi Arabia for “Red Sea connectivity”, as it continued to address the impact of the Suez Canal situation.

It said: “We are introducing land service corridors from Jebel Ali, Dammam and Jubail to Jeddah. This will enable the connection with our ocean shuttle service out of Jeddah. While this is not the optimal solution in terms of capacity, it will offer another option to the current transit times, especially where alternative routings become excessively long.”

The carrier is already looking to expand its inland network within the Gulf Co-operation Council, which comprises Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Gulf Co-operation Council Hapag-Lloyd Jebel Ali PureTrans Red Sea Crisis Trucknet Enterprise Asia-N Europe Drewry Ningbo Containerised Freight Index

    Most Read

    Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported

    Ceva to expand in UK as Wincanton accepts $719m takeover bid

    Australian port strike peace talks fail, and government won't intervene

    Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag opt for 'hub & spoke' operation

    'Nervousness' as container shortage starts to impact Indian exporters

    No relief for carriers in Red Sea as attacks continue and tension rises

    Ceva + Wincanton – let the M&A party begin?

    Speed up or add ships? Carriers mull Asia-N Europe makeover options

    AP Moller-Maersk changes leadership team

    Kuehne + Nagel targeted for 'facilitating genocide'

    Gemini 'hub & spoke' plan may give rival carriers an edge at ports

    Panama Canal headaches not so painful for box ships, but costs will rise

    Flexport – (nicely) exposed

    Kuehne, CHR, FedEx & UPS – a dummy's guide to dividends

    Atlas 747F forced to make emergency landing after engine fire

    Capacity concerns over Maersk's Panama Canal rail bypass