Melbourne joins Maersk and CMA CGM in green methanol initiative

The collaboration will examine a potential project involving the transportation of green methanol from production sites in Bell Bay, Tasmania (ABEL Energy) and Portland, Victoria (HAMR Energy) to Port of Melbourne for storage and bunkering services.

The MoU provides a starting point for the parties to work together to explore the various elements of establishing a green methanol bunkering hub, and identify any challenges that would need to be addressed.

Together, Port of Melbourne, Maersk, ANL, Svitzer, Stolthaven Terminals, HAMR Energy and ABEL Energy bring a wealth of expertise and experience in the shipping and energy industries, making them ideal partners for this initiative.

Comment attributable to Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio:

“Victoria has the most ambitious decarbonisation agenda in the country, and this announcement is another example of how we’re leading the development of renewable and alternative fuels,” said Minister D’Ambrosio.

Comment attributable to Minister for Ports and Freight Melissa Horne:

“We’re driving the biggest ports reform program in decades through our Victorian Commercial Ports Strategy and this announcement complements our work to protect the future of our commercial ports, which includes the Port of Melbourne as a hub for trade and to ensure it remains one of the biggest and best ports in the country,” said Minister Horne.

Comment attributable to Port of Melbourne CEO, Saul Cannon:

“Decarbonisation of the maritime industry is really gaining pace. As Australia’s largest container port with around 3,000 ships visiting annually, it makes sense that we look at ways to work together with customers, service providers and producers to understand the needs of the market,” Mr Cannon said.

Comment attributable to Maersk Regional Head of Market, Oceania, My Therese Blank:

“Maersk has already ordered container vessels that will be operated on green methanol, which is a proven solution for reducing the shipping industry’s carbon emissions and mitigating its impact on the environment. As an island nation with high dependency on ocean transport, it’s vital that Australia takes a leadership role to enable the fuel transformation from fossil to green fuel,” Ms Blank said.

Comment attributable to ANL Managing Director, Shane Walden:

“Alternative energies are key to the reduction of carbon emissions throughout the supply chain. Green Methanol presents another excellent opportunity for the shipping industry to decarbonise and we are supportive of the robust exploration of a bunkering hub such as this,” Mr Walden said.

Comment attributable to Svitzer Global Head of Green Ports, Ivan Spanjic:

“It is through a partnership approach that we will best meet the future decarbonisation challenges facing the wider shipping industry. Svitzer welcomes the MOU as an important step to driving greener shipping solutions in Australia,” Mr Spanjic said.

Comment attributable to Stolthaven Terminals General Manager, Ben Serong:

“Stolthaven Terminals is pleased to support this project – as well as many others worldwide – that enable the transition to greener energy alternatives. The scope of activities involved under this MoU will evolve as the collaboration progresses and the parties develop a clearer understanding of how our respective expertise can be combined on this potential project,” Mr Serong said.

Comment attributable to HAMR Energy Director and Company Secretary, David Stribley:

“HAMR Energy is developing a world-class green methanol facility in Portland, Victoria to accelerate shipping industry decarbonisation which will rely entirely on natural and renewable resources available in Australia,” Mr Stribley said.

Comment attributable to ABEL Energy CEO, Michael van Baarle:

“ABEL Energy’s first Australian green hydrogen and methanol project will be built at the port of Bell Bay, using Tasmania’s renewable hydro and wind-based power supply,” Mr van Baarle said.