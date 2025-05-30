Massimo Naldini appointed WR Logistics' CEO of Italy operations

Schenker's Shirley Sharma Paterson moves to K+N as global head of sales
In the latest departure of a senior DB Schenker executive following its acquisition by Danish ...
Project cargo specialist WR Logistics has appointed Massimo Naldini (above) as chief executive of its Italy operations, overseeing all its activities in the country, “with a focus on aligning project execution with the needs of industrial clients across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing”.
Mr Naldini has over 20 years of experience in logistics, having held senior roles at Maire Tecnimont, BCUBE, Villanova, Iveco, Ceva Logistics, and TNT, with leadership in project logistics, cross-border transport, and supply chain development across ...
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted
ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge
MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins
After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?
$2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'
News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion
Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa
Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'
Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal
DHL expands agreement with Shopify – where does that leave Flexport?
Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market
US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos
Handler Celebi mounts legal challenge to security clearance ban at Indian airports
