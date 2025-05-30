Massimo Naldini appointed WR Logistics' CEO of Italy operations

By Gavin van Marle 30/05/2025

Project cargo specialist WR Logistics has appointed Massimo Naldini (above) as chief executive of its Italy operations, overseeing all its activities in the country, “with a focus on aligning project execution with the needs of industrial clients across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing”.

Mr Naldini has over 20 years of experience in logistics, having held senior roles at Maire Tecnimont, BCUBE, Villanova, Iveco, Ceva Logistics, and TNT, with leadership in project logistics, cross-border transport, and supply chain development across ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN