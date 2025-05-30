Receive FREE Newsletter
Massimo Naldini appointed WR Logistics' CEO of Italy operations

Massimo Naldini
Photo: WR Logistics
By

Project cargo specialist WR Logistics has appointed Massimo Naldini (above) as chief executive of its Italy operations, overseeing all its activities in the country, “with a focus on aligning project execution with the needs of industrial clients across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing”.

Mr Naldini has over 20 years of experience in logistics, having held senior roles at Maire Tecnimont, BCUBE, Villanova, Iveco, Ceva Logistics, and TNT, with leadership in project logistics, cross-border transport, and supply chain development across ...

