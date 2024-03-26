'Mass-casualty incident' as Maersk box ship destroys Baltimore bridge

By Mike Wackett 26/03/2024

A Maersk-operated 2M Alliance container vessel with two pilots onboard crashed into a support pylon of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, in the early hours of this morning, demolishing the 1.6 mile bridge and plunging at least 20 people into the Patapsco River.

Authorities described the collision as a “mass-casualty incident” and said emergency services were still searching the river for seven people.

You can see the bridge collapsing here on YouTube.

The 2015-built 9,962 teu Dali was less than 30 minutes into its backhaul voyage to Asia, after completing two days of cargo operations at the Seagirt Marine Terminal, when the incident happened.

According to eeSea data, the vessel is deployed on Maersk’s Asia-US east coast TP12 loop and MSC’s Empire service, with the 2M partners also having a slot charter agreement with Zim which the Israeli carrier has dubbed its ZBA service.

Marine cargo insurers, WK Webster, warned Maersk’s customers that delays or loss would be inevitable.

“There is likely to be significant cargo loss and damage as a result of this very serious incident, including to a number of containers which are reported to be hanging from the bridge. It also seems almost certain that the vessel will not be proceeding with the voyage in the near future resulting in serious delays to all cargo on board.”

Vespucci Maritime’s Lars Jensen said the collapse of the bridge would effectively cut off the container terminals and its other cargo facilities.

Baltimore handles around 21,000 teu a week, which will now have to be routed via other ports in the region.

“Additionally, this means that the cargo already gated into the Baltimore terminals would either have to wait an unknown period for the sealane to reopen, or be gated out and shifted to a different port,” said Mr Jensen.

This is the second incident within 10 days of a large container vessel seemingly losing control of its steering.

On 16 March, the 2015-built 14,000 teu YM Witness, with pilots onboard and tugs in attendance, crashed into the quay while attempting to berth at Turkey’s Evyapport, destroying three ship-to-shore gantry cranes.

Maersk said this morning: “We are horrified by what has happened in Baltimore, and our thoughts are with all of those affected.

“We can confirm that the container vessel Dali, operated by charter vessel company Synergy Group, is time-chartered by Maersk and is carrying Maersk customers’ cargo. No Maersk crew and personnel were onboard.

“We are closely following the investigations conducted by authorities and Synergy, and we will do our utmost to keep our customers informed.”

The Dali‘s headhaul itinerary was via the Panama Canal, but the service is currently routed via the Cape of Good Hope on the backhaul voyage. Prior to Baltimore, the Dali called at New York and Norfolk, Virginia, with Colombo, Sri Lanka, the next scheduled call.

Maersk agreed a five-year extension to the vessel’s time charter in April 2020 with Singapore-based shipowners Grace Ocean Investment with the daily hire rate not disclosed. However according to Vesselsvalue data Maersk was paying a rate of $40,600 per day for the five-year prior period.

According to the ship’s manager, Synergy Marine Corp, there are no reports of any injuries to the Dali’s crew or the pilots as a result of the incident.

In July 2016 the ship was involved in a collision in the port of Antwerp during unmooring manoeuvres when leaving the berth in good weather, causing significant damage to the ship and the quay with the blame attributed to errors by the Master and pilot onboard.

This is a developing story, come back to theloadstar.com for more.