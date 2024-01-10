marcybersec.com Provides Hub for IT-Security in the Maritime Industry

By LoadstarEditorial 10/01/2024

PRESS RELEASE

January 10th, 2024 – Business news: Organizations in the maritime industry are increasingly dependent on the reliability of closely interconnected IT systems yet threatened by cyber attacks. To manage this ever-increasing risk, decision makers need current and comprehensive information on cyber security which is now consolidated for the maritime sector in the web portal marcybersec.com.

Altenholz – With the publication of the web portal marcybersec.com, an innovative, central directory for IT security is now available, specifically tailored to the needs of the maritime industry. marcybersec.com provides a consolidated access to specific reports on cyber attacks, relevant regulations and recommendations for action as well as further background information via direct links.

The portal is operated by German senior management consultant Martin Lochte-Holtgreven. “The first step in improving IT security is understanding threats and regulations. marcybersec.com offers a central access point to the information that is widely scattered on the Internet, and this focussed on the maritime industry worldwide,” reports the former managing director of a software company.

The links compiled in marcybersec.com are selected individually to provide the most specific information possible while minimizing redundancies. In the interest of credibility only those reported attacks are listed in which the attacked institution is mentioned by name. More than 70 such incidents have already been recorded. In addition, the hub marcybersec.com provides links to the relevant regulations and recommendations for action to support companies in actively managing their cyber security risk.