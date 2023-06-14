MSC's next (rumoured) EM takeover to take pulse of Mærsk, CMA CGM
‘Way too quiet’
For the past year, month after month, New Zealand’s Mainfreight (MFT) has been a ghost trade – its underlying business, as usual, firing on all cylinders.
But changing market conditions are taking their toll.
Trade
The invisible hand of Mr Market has led its stock to trade in an ever-narrowing range up to the present.
From mid-August to mid-October 2022, MFT fell from a closing price of NZ$80 to NZ$65; then rose – as a brighter outlook was painted during Investor Day by management ...
Exclusive: Middle East shake-up sees Drew and Halleux set to leave EY and QR
Strike vote at Pacific ports in Canada sparks fresh worries for BCOs
Transpac rates head north as carriers face Panama Canal restrictions
North Europe rates still falling, while the transpacific spikes
Cyclone shutters already congested ports on India's busy west coast
Hamburg Süd must pay $9.8m after 'retaliation' against US shipper
CMA CGM Logistics – about $30bn of hidden value
Late peak season on the cards? Some carriers not giving up hope
DSV, Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – going nowhere fast
MSC's next (rumoured) EM takeover to take pulse of Mærsk, CMA CGM
Things in ocean freight not as bad as they seem, believes Yang Ming CEO
Comment on this article