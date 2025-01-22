By Alison Koo 22/01/2025

Maersk Line continues to pay top dollar to secure tonnage for the Gemini Cooperation’s intra-Asia services, launching next month.

Alphaliner reported today that Emirates Shipping Line had sub-let its 4,398 teu BF Giant to Maersk for $75,000 a day for two months, a rate not seen since the Covid boom years and despite overcapacity concerns should Red Sea transits resume.

“Classic panamaxes remain in great form, with demand outweighing supply,” it added.

“For short charters, some carriers are ready to pay serious money to secure needed tonnage. Vessels of 3,000-3,800 teu continue to enjoy very strong conditions on the back of a short supply of tonnage and ongoing demand.”

Maersk has also extended its hire of the 4,582 teu pair, Kmarin Azur and Kmarin Atlantica, for three years at $43,000/day. Formerly owned by South Korea’s Kukje Maritime Investment (Kmarin), the ships had been on charter with Maersk since 2016, after the previous charterer, Hanjin, went bankrupt. Last month, Kmarin sold the ships to German tonnage provider D Oltmann Reederei for $53m each.

Brokers also reported that Wan Hai had chartered the 2,741 teu Wan Hai 309 to Maersk for $45,000/day for five months; the ship is currently shuttling between Malaysia’s Tanjung Pelepas and Visakhapatnam in India, where Gemini partner Hapag-Lloyd operates a terminal.

It is not the first time Maersk has chartered vessels from other operators. A year ago, the Danish liner chartered the 13,100 teu Wan Hai A12 and the 15,000 teu ONE Focus for its TP6 Far East-US west coast service, after the Red Sea crisis created an acute tonnage shortage.

And Hapag-Lloyd has also been active in the past fortnight, with forward extensions and charters to secure ships for two to three years, in exchange for lower charter rates.

The German carrier has chartered the 1,930 teu newbuilds Nordatlantic and Nordbaltic from Reederei Nord for $20,000/day for two years.