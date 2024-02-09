Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Mærsk + Schenker – death of the one-stop shop

AVA
ID 32248982 © Boggy | Dreamstime.com
By

Vincent Clerc’s remarks on DB Schenker (DBS) led to a ’snowball effect’ in our marketplace.

Many think it’s the right way to think about vertical consolidation in supply chain. Even more so for DB Schenker, because Mærsk ownership would not be targeting staff as DSV control would.

Well  

Wondering instead why the two Danish behemoths just don’t join forces to create a Danish powerhouse?

You are in great company.

And that’s also been on the agenda in the past, hectic 24 hours at Premium, but focus ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk DB Schenker M&A radar Takeover Talk Vertical consolidation Break-up General Electric integrated logistics Logistics on steroids 2.0 UPS

    Most Read

    DSV is a contender for DB Schenker, but carrying some baggage...

    Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars

    Shippers adjust to Cape diversions, now they want freight rates to settle

    EXCLUSIVE: DSV reorganisation revealed – 'the future is M&A'

    Kuehne + Nagel cuts ties with Israeli military supplier

    Maersk weathers stormy Q4 for box services, but fears looming overcapacity

    Revised carrier schedules bedding-in, say shippers, but they see trouble ahead

    HMM sale fails due to differences over management rights

    Charter market gets a boost as carriers look to plug holes in networks

    Mærsk for DB Schenker: of course... 'we are in'

    Polynesia puts first obstacle in CMA CGM's path to Bolloré Logistics

    Carriers soak up 300,000 teu of newbuilds – but there's more to come

    Strike by ground staff set to disrupt Lufthansa's cargo operations

    OceanX: Hapag loses, ONE wins; DSV headcount efficiency; Schenker deadline is here; CNY looms

    New laws on goods made using forced labour could split supply chains

    Terry Fouracre steps up as a Palletways UK regional general manager