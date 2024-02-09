Enter 'ONE DSV' controlled by Germany
Value? Play the long game…
Vincent Clerc’s remarks on DB Schenker (DBS) led to a ’snowball effect’ in our marketplace.
Many think it’s the right way to think about vertical consolidation in supply chain. Even more so for DB Schenker, because Mærsk ownership would not be targeting staff as DSV control would.
Well
Wondering instead why the two Danish behemoths just don’t join forces to create a Danish powerhouse?
You are in great company.
And that’s also been on the agenda in the past, hectic 24 hours at Premium, but focus ...
DSV is a contender for DB Schenker, but carrying some baggage...
