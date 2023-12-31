Maersk halts Red Sea movements after Houthi attack

By Alex Lennane 31/12/2023

Maersk has again halted all ship movements in the Red Sea after one of its vessels, Maersk Hangzhou, was attacked with missiles and small boats on Saturday.

The line had decided to resume sailing in the area after the US launched its Operation Prosperity Guardian, but the attacks have continued. The crew and vessel were unharmed, and Maersk Hangzhou has continued its journey to Port Suez. Reuters reports.