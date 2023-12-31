Maersk halts Red Sea movements after Houthi attack

Impact of Red Sea attacks not 'mind-blowing', but will delay cargo delivery
Clearer details are emerging of the impact on supply chains of the attacks on containerships ...
Maersk has again halted all ship movements in the Red Sea after one of its vessels, Maersk Hangzhou, was attacked with missiles and small boats on Saturday.
The line had decided to resume sailing in the area after the US launched its Operation Prosperity Guardian, but the attacks have continued. The crew and vessel were unharmed, and Maersk Hangzhou has continued its journey to Port Suez. Reuters reports.
