Maersk Chinese New Year schedule adjustments

Maersk Box Photo 121670121 © Björn Wylezich Dreamstime.com
By

PRESS RELEASE

In view of the demand drop during the Lunar New Year holiday period in Asia, we will adjust our sailing plans by blanking below listed voyages. Impacted cargo will be covered via alternative sailings within the existing network adding the necessary inducement calls needed.

Asia to US West Coast (Eastbound)

Direction  Service  Voyage  First Port / Proforma ETD
Eastbound
TP1
406N
Xiamen / Feb-06
Eastbound
TP2
406N
Nansha / Feb-08
Eastbound
TP6
407N
Vung Tau / Feb-16
Eastbound
TP8
407N
Qingdao / Feb-15

US West Coast to Asia (Westbound)

Direction  Service  Voyage  First Port / Proforma ETD
Westbound
TP1
409S
Prince Rupert / Mar-02
Westbound
TP2
410S
Long Beach / Mar-09
Westbound
TP6
411S
Los Angeles / Mar-17
Westbound
TP8
411S
Long Beach / Mar-12

Asia to US East Coast (Eastbound)

Direction  Service  Voyage  First Port / Proforma ETD
Eastbound
TP17
407W
Hong Kong / Feb-12
Eastbound
TP10
004E
Qingdao / Feb-11
Eastbound
TP18
407E
Shanghai / Feb-17
Eastbound
TP16
408E
Xiamen / Feb-22

US East Coast to Asia (Westbound)

Direction  Service  Voyage  First Port / Proforma ETD
Westbound
TP17
411E
Newark / Mar-17
Westbound
TP10
004W
Charleston / Mar-16
Westbound
TP18
412W
Mobile / Mar-20
Westbound
TP16
413W
Savannah / Mar-31

In case of any questions or in need of detailed contingency plans, please contact your local customer service or sales representatives or check schedules.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. We look forward to continuing working with you in the future.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    blanked sailings Chinese New Year demand Maersk Contingency Adjustment Charges Emergency Contingency Surcharges Gulf of Aden Red Sea

