Maersk Chinese New Year schedule adjustments

In view of the demand drop during the Lunar New Year holiday period in Asia, we will adjust our sailing plans by blanking below listed voyages . Impacted cargo will be covered via alternative sailings within the existing network adding the necessary inducement calls needed.

Asia to US West Coast (Eastbound)

US West Coast to Asia (Westbound)

Asia to US East Coast (Eastbound)

US East Coast to Asia (Westbound)

In case of any questions or in need of detailed contingency plans, please contact your local customer service or sales representatives or check schedules.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. We look forward to continuing working with you in the future.