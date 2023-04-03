Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Maasvlakte II expansion will bring in cross-dock and cold store facilities

APM Terminals is to expand its Maasvlakte II facility at Rotterdam Port to offer another 1,000m of quay wall as well as cross-dock and cold store facilities.

Ahmed Hassan, senior VP for asset strategy for Maersk Line, told The Loadstar: “The new terminal will provide our customers with the option and flexibility of choosing whether they would like to take delivery of their container, or if they would like us to bring it to a warehouse or a crossdock; or if it is perishable, we can deliver to the cold store.”

Igor van den Essen, APMT regional director for Africa and Europe, added: “The adjacent coldstore reduces transit time from discharge or loading from or to the vessel, but it also has a big impact on sustainability, doing justice to our net zero terminal.”

APMT opened its first fully automated terminal at Maasvlakte II in 2015, and the new development will see the 47.5ha site operational by 2026, doubling capacity, adding 2m teu. The crossdock and coldstore will open for business next year.

Some 16ha of the site will be operated by AP Møller Maersk subsidiary Star Containers Services as an empty depot.

According to Mr van den Essen, the expansion will create around 550 new jobs.

