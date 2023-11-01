Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / M&A horror show: Forward Air + Omni Logistics

AFW
ID 8178856 © Nivers | Dreamstime.com
By

Entertaining to watch so far, and then some.

Very much so.

Other than that, however, there are hot new developments in the Forward Air + Omni deal less than a week* after the Forward Air rollercoaster on the stock market.

(*Breath-taking: from +16% in pre-market to flat and then in the red in a few hours. In case you missed it, read our ’Forward Air to call off Omni Logistics deal?’ from 26 October.)

Yesterday, 31 October, quite unluckily in fact – karma can ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Forward Air M&A radar Omni Logistics private equity

    Most Read

    Transatlantic westbound 'a total disaster', with 'unsustainable' rates

    ...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'

    More delays at Australian ports as more strikes are announced

    Liner hopes for spot rate hikes dampened by 'a sea of red ink'

    Transpacific volumes bounce back as consumers carry on spending

    Airbus opts for wind power as it replaces its transatlantic supply ships

    DHL sets up air charter service to Tel Aviv as war disrupts supply chains

    Suez Canal fee hikes set to add to the pressure on Asia-Europe carriers

    Carriers under fire as call comes for clearer rules on invoicing D&D charges

    Kuehne + Nagel CEO: Zero NEOM JV appeal – it's 'outside the 3PL asset-light model'

    'Overcapacity will persist, prompting more scrapping and slow-steaming'

    Forto lays off more staff as it closes offices in Bremen and Madrid

    More casualties expected, with US trucking on a 'road of pain'

    'Evidence of a genuine peak season bounce' is good news for airfreight

    ONE forecasts operating loss after it saw Q2 profits sink

    Flexport eyes Convoy's tech – but not its liabilities, as more lawsuits are filed