Forward Air-Omni Logistics 'marriage' looks rocky after legal ruling
It’s never a promising sign of looming marital bliss when prospective partners communicate via public ...
Entertaining to watch so far, and then some.
Very much so.
Other than that, however, there are hot new developments in the Forward Air + Omni deal less than a week* after the Forward Air rollercoaster on the stock market.
(*Breath-taking: from +16% in pre-market to flat and then in the red in a few hours. In case you missed it, read our ’Forward Air to call off Omni Logistics deal?’ from 26 October.)
Yesterday, 31 October, quite unluckily in fact – karma can ...
Transatlantic westbound 'a total disaster', with 'unsustainable' rates
...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'
More delays at Australian ports as more strikes are announced
Liner hopes for spot rate hikes dampened by 'a sea of red ink'
Transpacific volumes bounce back as consumers carry on spending
Airbus opts for wind power as it replaces its transatlantic supply ships
DHL sets up air charter service to Tel Aviv as war disrupts supply chains
Suez Canal fee hikes set to add to the pressure on Asia-Europe carriers
Carriers under fire as call comes for clearer rules on invoicing D&D charges
Kuehne + Nagel CEO: Zero NEOM JV appeal – it's 'outside the 3PL asset-light model'
'Overcapacity will persist, prompting more scrapping and slow-steaming'
Forto lays off more staff as it closes offices in Bremen and Madrid
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article