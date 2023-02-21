By Alessandro Pasetti 21/02/2023

Say you well know, or even just tentatively, who the winners are in transport and logistics year-to-date and beyond, but you don’t include at least initially, Germany’s high-profile Hapag-Lloyd (HL) in the mix.

Because you don’t like the unnatural distortion – read: total manipulation – of its share price that comes with a highly illiquid profile due to its tiny free float.

(Broken record, but bear with me, please.)

Now just randomly pick some of the most palatable tickers both from Europe and the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN