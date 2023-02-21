Carriers splash out as they aim to stand out from the crowd
Intense competition in the liner industry is driving carriers to try and differentiate their business, ...
Say you well know, or even just tentatively, who the winners are in transport and logistics year-to-date and beyond, but you don’t include at least initially, Germany’s high-profile Hapag-Lloyd (HL) in the mix.
Because you don’t like the unnatural distortion – read: total manipulation – of its share price that comes with a highly illiquid profile due to its tiny free float.
(Broken record, but bear with me, please.)
Now just randomly pick some of the most palatable tickers both from Europe and the ...
Intense competition in the liner industry is driving carriers to try and differentiate their business, ...
Hitting the road
M&A footprints
Maersk’s Q4 volumes last year were 14% below the same quarter of 2021 – the ...
The increasingly steady Indian container market is seeing a flurry of new long-haul services, as ...
Another ZIM in the making – now it gets really interesting
MSC, the anti-logistics integrator, shows Mærsk how it's done
Container imports tumble at US ports, with the west coast hardest hit
MSC expanding standalone services to grow its network outside the 2M
Heavy weather for carriers as rates for new contracts near parity with spot
Lufthansa Cargo apologises to customers as it freezes bookings after IT outage
Foreign ships at Chittagong delayed as Bangladeshi lines eye their cargo
Digital brokers struggling as the market headwinds get stronger
Cathay's new sea-air cargo handling solution will save time and costs
Uber Freight’s dismal view of US trucking; not much good news for shippers
NS freight train derailment 'a wake-up call' for tougher safety rules
Comment on this article