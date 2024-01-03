Market forces will trump attempts to make air freight greener
New policies for emissions control in air cargo will be hard to get off the ...
PRESS RELEASE
|
|
New policies for emissions control in air cargo will be hard to get off the ...
Can there be a common handling standard for pharmaceuticals, seafood, fruit and flowers? Two industry bodies ...
The imminent implementation of the EU ETS has seen carriers release their final surcharge rates ...
China is moving to shore up its supply chains as concerns grow over western withdrawals, ...
Call it bull case, if you wish
Looks like it’s in good company
David de Picciotto from Pledge offers his thoughts on 2024 sustainability trends in freight forwarding. ...
Shipping lines now have to look even further ahead when buying alternative fuels, instead of ...
Maersk halts Red Sea movements after Houthi attack
Hapag-Lloyd continues transit via the Cape of Good Hope
Air cargo market has 'normalised', but earnings will fall, says KAL chief
Red Sea crisis expected to drive sea-air demand as Chinese New Year looms
Market forces will trump attempts to make air freight greener
Profiteering in a 'snapback' year
DSV expands presence to strengthen support for the diverse industries
Cargobot announces expansion into Europe with its transportation tools
Kuehne+Nagel pioneers carbon insetting for electric trucks
Mark Tapper steps up as new CEO of Palletforce
Red Sea attacks continue, despite naval protection, and shipping costs soar
Turhan Özen steps down as chief cargo officer at Turkish Cargo
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article