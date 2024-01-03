Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Kuehne+Nagel pioneers carbon insetting for electric trucks

800_sustainablecorridorelectrictruckinfrontofbuilding
By

PRESS RELEASE

  • New Book & Claim insetting solution for electric trucks available as of January 2024
  • First-mover in the industry, where insetting solutions only existed for low-emission fuels
  • Supports the decarbonisation of logistics in line with the Kuehne+Nagel Roadmap 2026

The new year starts with electrifying news as Kuehne+Nagel announces its Book & Claim insetting solution for electric vehicles. This makes Kuehne+Nagel the first logistics service provider to launch this solution, which previously was limited to low-emission fuels. Implementing decarbonisation solutions and helping customers achieve their sustainability goals is a key component of Kuehne+Nagel’s Roadmap 2026 Living ESG cornerstone. 

Developing Book & Claim insetting solutions for road freight was a strategic priority for Kuehne+Nagel. Last October, it launched an insetting solution for HVO-now followed by electric vehicles. The first-of-its-kind solution has been tested and validated in cooperation with leading external stakeholders.  

Customers who use Kuehne+Nagel’s road transport services can now ‘claim’ the carbon reductions of electric trucks when it is not possible to physically move their goods on these vehicles. Reasons for that could be insufficient charging infrastructure or a limited driving range and payload. The solution helps to bridge those challenges which today still limit the deployment of electric trucks.  

 “We see battery-Electric Vehicles (BEVs) as the future to reduce emissions in road freight. Carbon insetting supports the scale-up of low-emission solutions like BEVs and helps to reduce the premium that customers pay for these solutions, thereby supporting the decarbonisation of road transport,” says Hansjörg Rodi, Member of the Management Board at Kuehne+Nagel International AG, responsible for Road Logistics.

For now, only Kuehne+Nagel’s owned BEVs are part of the Book & Claim offer to keep full control and transparency over the accuracy of the data that is used in the calculations. However, the team aims to expand the solution to BEVs operated by its partners so that it can support them in their fleet electrification journeys too. “Purchasing electric trucks can be a heavy financial burden, especially for smaller carriers. Including carriers in our solution requires further complex developments in the accounting methodology, but it would help them to finance their transition. This is our next priority,” concludes Rodi. 

    Decarbonisation Electric trucks Electric vehicles Kuehne + Nagel sustainability CMA CGM LNG methanol fuelled vessels ONE Pacific International Lines Wind-powered box ships

