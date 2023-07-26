Analysis: DSV scrambles – not a single mention of DB Schenker, really?!
Here it comes, and…
If you had the pleasure of joining the conference calls of DSV and Kuehne + Nagel with the analysts yesterday, you have most likely spotted the difference.
Particularly, I’d safely argue, when it boiled down to trying to understand the direction of yields* in air and ocean freight – all that matters for both firms’ value quest.
(*Aka gross profit per unit.)
The Danes weren’t willing to engage on that sort of guidance.
“We have moved away from giving specific guidance on the yields,” ...
Good news, and bad news, on the freight rate front for carriers
ILWU to vote on Canada's west coast ports deal tomorrow
Canadian west coast port strike back on – and then off, for now
'Solid performance' in H1, claims DSV chief, but jobs are on the line
Box terminal operators feel the pain as peak season disappoints
Mundra Port still struggling to clear cyclone-induced container logjam
Coming 'explosion' of new tonnage threatens box ship charter market
SM Group founder sets limit of $3.5bn for acquisition of HMM
DSV & Kuehne + Nagel – feel the excitement
Drought threatens return of shipping disruption on US waterways
Mighty Maersk: not so mighty in airfreight...?
Box lines seek new partners as they target profitable routes
Comment on this article