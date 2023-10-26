...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'
We had our Black Tuesday, and you bet…
In a conference call with sell-side analysts yesterday, 25 October, a confident Stefan Paul, CEO of Kuehne + Nagel (K+N), neatly answered several questions concerning Q3 performance, the Q4 outlook*, competition for big accounts and SMEs and… Saudi Arabia’s NEOM.
(*Expect Q4 to be the same as Q3.)
And his remarks provided reassurance to yours truly in respect of the ’New hybrid DSV’ concept that is taking shape.
Shortly after the customary questions, one analyst wanted to know if NEOM* – highlighted alongside ...
