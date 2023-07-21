Knight-Swift Q2 23 numbers out

By LoadstarEditorial 21/07/2023

Knight-Swift missed earnings and revenues estimates for Q2 23.

“During the second quarter of 2023, consolidated total revenue was $1.6 billion, which is a 20.8% decrease from the second quarter of 2022. Consolidated operating income was $94.0 million, reflecting a decrease of 71.1%, as compared to the same quarter last year. Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Knight-Swift decreased by 71.1% to $63.3 million,” it said.

The company issued a profit warning earlier this month.

More here.

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN