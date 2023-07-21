Subscribe to Premium
Knight-Swift Q2 23 numbers out

Update
By

Knight-Swift missed earnings and revenues estimates for Q2 23.

“During the second quarter of 2023, consolidated total revenue was $1.6 billion, which is a 20.8% decrease from the second quarter of 2022. Consolidated operating income was $94.0 million, reflecting a decrease of 71.1%, as compared to the same quarter last year. Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Knight-Swift decreased by 71.1% to $63.3 million,” it said.

The company issued a profit warning earlier this month.

More here.

    Topics

    Knight-Swift Old Dominion Freight Line On the wires TFI International XPO Logistics

