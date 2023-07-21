Knight-Swift Q2 23 numbers out

Knight-Swift issues profit warning
US-based trucking and logistics company Knight-Swift (KNX) said today that consolidated Q2 23 numbers “will ...
Knight-Swift missed earnings and revenues estimates for Q2 23.
“During the second quarter of 2023, consolidated total revenue was $1.6 billion, which is a 20.8% decrease from the second quarter of 2022. Consolidated operating income was $94.0 million, reflecting a decrease of 71.1%, as compared to the same quarter last year. Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Knight-Swift decreased by 71.1% to $63.3 million,” it said.
The company issued a profit warning earlier this month.
