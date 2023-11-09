Kale Logistics to implement Turkey's first airport cargo community system

Mumbai, India, Thursday 9th November 2023: Kale Logistics Solutions (Kale) will be implementing an Airport Cargo Community System (ACS) for Istanbul Grand Airport (İGA), making it the first airport in Turkey to embark on digitalising cargo data exchange.

The cargo community platform, Airport Kargo Paydaş Platformu (KPP), developed by Kale, will be implemented at İGA in collaboration with TroyNet.

The ACS platform will assist İGA in becoming a regional cargo transfer centre for the world’s leading cargo companies by facilitating end-to-end digitalisation, enhancing efficiency, streamlining procedures, and automating communication for stakeholders at its cargo precinct.

“Istanbul is a critical air cargo connection point and we are determined to develop and expand our air cargo network – the implementation of KPP is an important milestone in providing best-in-class services to our customers and stakeholders,” said Selahattin Bilgen, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), İGA.

“We want to take our place in the sector as one of the world’s most important global transfer centres and with this system, we will encourage digital trade, facilitate business, and establish a digital infrastructure to ensure that cargo moves faster at the least possible cost.”

The ACS platform will offer İGA’s operators and its allied community, including agents, transporters, cargo handling companies, airlines, Customs, and security agencies, access to all cargo-related information on one common platform.

“For more than a decade, Kale has been combining its deep industry knowledge and experience of working with more than 100 air cargo stations to help airports transform into smart logistics hubs,” said Vineet Malhotra, Director and Co-Founder of Kale Logistics Solutions.

“Our next-gen ACS is transforming İGA’s cargo operations with tech agility by supporting seamless customer experience, and optimising value chains for airports and nations at large.”

The integration will contribute to the reduction of cargo lead times, speed up processing, reduce costs, and improve asset utilisation for all stakeholders.

“We are very pleased with İGA’s decision to implement this project with our partner Kale, and we look forward to KPP making a positive contribution to all stakeholders by enabling air cargo and logistics sector growth,” said Dr Emre Serpen, Chief Executive, TroyNet.

Kale’s community system development expertise was last month recognised with The Best Next-Gen Cargo Community System Provider Award, at the CargoNXT Conference and Recognitions event hosted by Cargo Insights.