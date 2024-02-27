JetBlue Cargo and Aeronex Cargo enhance air cargo operations with CHAMP Cargospot

IATA's One Record finally starts to fly despite vagaries
IATA’s One Record finally appears to be gaining traction, after years of “ballyhoo” and “mess”. Yesterday ...
PRESS RELEASE
Through Aeronex Cargo, JetBlue Cargo will benefit from CHAMP’s Cargospot ecosystem and community.
Aeronex Cargo, JetBlue’s exclusive Cargo representative, have selected CHAMP Cargosystems as their software provider in a new multi-year partnership. This will see JetBlue Cargo migrate to new Cargospot products in April 2024 to support digitalization and business growth.
As one of the leading low cost airlines in the US, JetBlue has a strong presence across the America’s and has been steadily expanding into Europe. JetBlue contracted Aeronex Cargo for the launch of JetBlue Cargo in 2019, upon which Aeronex Cargo inherited legacy systems from JetBlue.
Aeronex Cargo’s goal was to modernise and enhance the systems JetBlue Cargo was using. CHAMP Cargosystems had provided Aeronex Cargo with a demonstration of their Cargospot systems and industry leading API library, which left a strong impression and made CHAMP the software provider of choice to support JetBlue Cargo’s growth.
JetBlue Cargo will migrate to Cargospot Airline, a powerful tool that matches those used by carriers. Cargospot Airline is the most widely used sophisticated and comprehensive cargo management system.
It supports multiple carriers’ booking, accounting, rating and reporting requirements within a single platform, thereby eliminating the need for carrier specific terminals.
This will enable JetBlue Cargo’s expansion strategy and seamlessly facilitate Aeronex Cargo’s multi-carrier operations.
Aeronex Cargo and JetBlue Cargo will also adopt Cargospot Handling, a sophisticated and comprehensive cargo operations and terminal management system that drives the complete cargo handling process.
The software is simple and efficient for ground handlers and terminal operators to use with full messaging capabilities, complete inbound and outbound handling, advanced management reporting tools, and state of the art technology.
By investing in new and efficient cargo management systems, JetBlue Cargo Program can enjoy streamlined workflows, increased productivity, and the competitive benefits of innovation and collaboration.
Patricio Sepulveda, Founder and CEO of Aeronex Cargo said “We were impressed at the sophistication and simplicity of CHAMP’s Cargospot products and have been eager to embrace their continuous development. CHAMP was the logical choice for JetBlue Cargo Program and we look forward to seeing it in action.”
Tomas Moreira Head of Sales & Account Management Americas from CHAMP Cargosystems reported that “This is an exciting partnership, and one that we value deeply. It is our pleasure to provide JetBlue Cargo Program with improved cargo management systems and look forward to their continued success.”
Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover
CMA CGM box ship braves Red Sea danger, with French naval escort
Carriers still desperate for tonnage to guarantee emergency schedules
...Expeditors has a cost problem? DSV and Kuehne are worse off...
Evergreen chief warns of post-Red Sea economic turndown
Carriers face chilly response to their new transpacific contract rates
Military action has put a dent in Houthi ability to attack shipping
AP Møller-Mærsk – here comes another 'abandon ship' warning...
Metro Shipping snaps up Flexport executive Emiliano Muco
CMA CGM posts 'expected' Q4 loss after freight rates tumble
Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article