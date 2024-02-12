Jason Bergman named chief executive officer of Axis Global Logistics   

Thomas Kuehn takes over from Richard Hogg as MD of Unsworth Global
UK-based independent freight forwarder Unsworth Global Logistics has appointed industry veteran Thomas Kuehn (above) as ...
Axis Global Logistics has appointed Jason Bergman as its CEO, to lead the 25-year-old global 3PL headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Mr Bergman started his career at BAX Global/Schenker where he held various leadership positions during his 14-year tenure, ultimately serving as VP global sales, as well as executive roles at Dynamex and Dicom.
Most recently, Mr Bergman was chief commercial officer for Yellow Corp, responsible for the enterprise commercial strategy. He also served as president of Yellow Logistics.
Founder and managing partner of Axis Global Logistics John Cheringal said: “Jason has a proven track record of building enterprise-wide strategies to grow profitable and sustainable market share in the global transport and logistics market and enhancing customer experiences.”
Mr Bergman said: “Axis Global plays a critical role for its client’s supply chains; it is an honour and a privilege to lead the organisation during this exciting time.”
He is also on the board of directors of Capacity LLC and is the executive in residence for the Rutgers Business School Department of Supply Chain Management.
