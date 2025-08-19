DP World stays strong financially in a difficult first half
Dubai-headquartered global terminal operator DP World recorded a 20.4% uptick in first-half revenue, which tipped ...
DP World’s efforts to extend its flagship container terminal concession at India’s Nhava Sheva port (JNPA) seem to have yielded some positive signals from local government.
The 30-year operating licence for Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT) will end in late 2027. ...
