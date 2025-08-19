Receive FREE Newsletter
News / India set to extend DP World box terminal concession at Nhava Sheva

nhava sheva port
ID 117933391 © Druid007 | Dreamstime.com
By

DP World’s efforts to extend its flagship container terminal concession at India’s Nhava Sheva port (JNPA) seem to have yielded some positive signals from local government.

The 30-year operating licence for Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT) will end in late 2027.  ...

    Topics

    DP World India Nhava Sheva India Gateway Terminal (NSIGT) Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT) Nhava Sheva Port (JNPA)