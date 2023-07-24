ILWU to vote on Canada's west coast ports deal tomorrow

Another rollercoaster week on Canada's west coast
Things are relatively quiet this morning, but it may simply be more of that breath-holding ...
Tomorrow, the fate of Canada’s west coast ports will be decided, as the ILWU Canada takes a vote on the proposed ‘tentative deal’.
The vote will mean work will stop between 8am and 4pm Pacific Time on Tuesday across all relevant ports.
The package, which is being recommended by the ILWU caucus, will see a compounded 19.2% wage increase over four years, taking the median salary to $162,000 – not including benefits or pensions, which will see an 18.5% increase, according to CNBC. Each strike day will take three to five days to recover from.
Meanwhile, eeSea reports today: “This weekend once again showcased some definitive moves from carriers reacting pessimistically to the events on the west coast. Our team has noted three new diversions and one new port swap, bringing the total to seventeen port swaps and thirteen diversions.
Things are relatively quiet this morning, but it may simply be more of that breath-holding ...
Due to the fluidity of the situation unfolding on Canada’s west coast, it’s safe to ...
Fresh shockwaves lashed Canada’s west coast ports last night when the dockworkers’ union voted down ...
Struggling Yellow Corp moved closer to a strike after reports that the company had failed ...
More than 100 workers at Amazon’s Rugeley fulfilment centre in the West Midlands, UK, are ...
The US supply chain faces several challenges, including decreasing product demand, the war in Ukraine ...
Good news, and bad news, on the freight rate front for carriers
Missed pension and benefit payments pushes Yellow closer to the edge
Supply chain in the era of the new 'NOT normal'
With 122 new ships on the way, CMA CGM has Maersk in its sights
Maersk pins hopes on Asia-Med trade and unveils FAK price hikes
Canadian west coast port strike back on – and then off, for now
Atlas Air's John Dietrich to replace Michael Lenz as CFO of FedEx
Union rejects mediator's plan to end Canadian west coast port strike
SM Group founder sets limit of $3.5bn for acquisition of HMM
Box lines seek new partners as they target profitable routes
Mighty Maersk: not so mighty in airfreight...?
New freighter operators could find they're landing in a tough market
Comment on this article