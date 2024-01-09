By Gavin van Marle 09/01/2024

Freight movements across Germany could be thrown into chaos over the next couple of days as German train drivers begin a series of strike actions at state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

Freight train drivers who are members of the German Locomotive Drivers GDL union are set to walk off the job at 6pm today in an industrial action that is expected to last until the end of the week. They will be joined on the picket line by passenger train drivers from 2pm Wednesday.

The proposed strike was the subject of an eleventh-hour legal challenge from Deutsche Bahn, but it appears to have failed.

The action could hit the clearance of containers out of the main German ports of Hamburg and Bremerhaven, a customer advisory from Maersk warned.

“As a result, severe delays are to be expected on inland transportations, including deliveries that cannot be performed at all,” it said.

However, Peter Westenberger, managing director of German rail freight association Die Gueterbahnen, today claimed that many rail freight services across the country were not operated by DB Cargo and that most rail freight customers will see little disruption.

“DB should not give the impression of representing rail freight transport – the majority of rail freight traffic will continue to roll in the coming days. The freight railways beyond DB, which are not affected by the strike, usually provide about 60% of the transport service by rail,” he said, adding that customers of other rail freight operators may actually see service levels improve this week.

“Experience has shown that many industries and trading companies are not only supplied normally, but even more punctually due to the less congested rail network.

“If only because of the damage to its image caused by the strike, DB should leave the church in the village: a comparatively long announced and comparatively short strike in the season with the least freight traffic does not have what it takes to make the logisticians in the shipping industry seriously sweat.

“At the moment, truck operators and farmers are more likely to be able to do that,” he said.

The GDL is seeking to reduce the number of working hours per week for shift workers from 38 to 35 as well as achieve a pay rise and a one-off payment to mitigate the cost-of-living crisis.

Yesterday German farmers brought some of Germany’s road network to a standstill as they protested against chancellor Olaf Schultz’s plans to end their diesel subsidy.