ILWU dockworkers agree deal to end Canadian port dispute

By LoadstarEditorial 07/08/2023

It appears the dispute at Canada’s west coast ports is all over. CNBC’s Lori Ann LaRocco reported during the early hours of Saturday that the members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union of Canada had voted in favour of the second tentative agreement with the west coast ports management. Citing union president Rob Ashton, Ms LaRocco said just shy of 75% of the membership had supported the deal to end what has been weeks of uncertainty and congestion along the Canadian west coast supply chain.