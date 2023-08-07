Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

ILWU dockworkers agree deal to end Canadian port dispute

Port of Vancouver Photo 86055414 © Sstoll850 Dreamstime.com
Port of Vancouver. © Sstoll850 Dreamstime.com.
By

It appears the dispute at Canada’s west coast ports is all over. CNBC’s Lori Ann LaRocco reported during the early hours of Saturday that the members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union of Canada had voted in favour of the second tentative agreement with the west coast ports management. Citing union president Rob Ashton, Ms LaRocco said just shy of 75% of the membership had supported the deal to end what has been weeks of uncertainty and congestion along the Canadian west coast supply chain.

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Canada ILWU Canada International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Labour relations eeSea Port of Prince Rupert Port of Vancouver Strike inaction

    Most Read

    Fremantle Highway blaze finally extinguished, say authorities

    30,000 jobs lost as Yellow succumbs to death spiral of debt and lost clients

    Cloud hangs over China's CULines as it axes final long-haul route

    Bankrupt Yellow Corp's value quintuples – connect the red (XPO) dots

    Rising demand and slow steaming a win-win for container lessors

    Transatlantic carriers must change course and rethink expansion plans

    Sinking rates and new capacity create crashing waves in box line financials

    Further contraction expected in global freight forwarding

    ONE eyes network downsize as soft demand sends profits tumbling

    Mærsk: from black to red (soon) – once a carrier, always a carrier

    'Robust Q2', says Maersk, but battens down the hatches for second half

    'Normalisation' brings slump in volumes, revenue and profits for DHL

    Hyundai Glovis uses containers to ship cars as PCTC shortage bites

    M&A budget-constrained DHL Group 'calls' the (volume) bottom

    'Open-minded' CH Robinson CEO leads the worst of the Q2 23 lot

    Container lines hope for intra-Asia boost as ex-India rates continue slide