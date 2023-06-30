ICS2 – what you need to know by tomorrow

Car makers push back over EU/UK battery deal
Car manufacturers are attempting to push back against the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) ...
From tomorrow, ICS2 becomes mandatory. What’s ICS2, you ask?
It’s the EU’s customs pre-loading and pre-arrival safety and security programme, for all cargo and mail travelling to, and through, the EU, Northern Ireland, Norway and Switzerland.
The EU has put together an FAQ page with the answers to vast numbers of questions, as well as various explainers. American Airlines Cargo – as well as others – has also put together an easy-to-follow page of information for customers.
