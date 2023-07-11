Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / I love my Nasdaq... erm, my DSV!

ALOVE
ID 23613262 © Pretoperola | Dreamstime.com
By

Talk to investors, both on the retail and the institutional side, and the bulls still outweigh the bears. By quite some margin.

And while some of the experts wonder “Do earnings matter?” nowadays, with year-to-date “returns driven nearly 100% by multiple expansion” – meaning that forward-looking guidance upgrades are significantly more important than actual Q2 figures – others in the field mull over the divergence…

… between the weight of the Top 10 S&P 500 stocks and their actual earnings contribution to ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER
Every day, thousands of carriers and shippers get into the news feed watched by online casino players. The Loadstar is considered to be the world's most popular and largest source of news for online casino io.no enthusiasts. We focus on making sure that our online casino customers only see the highest quality of our work, driving the global industry.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DSV Logistics on a steroid comedown logistics on steroids Nasdaq Freightos SPACs

    Most Read

    Canada west coast port strike yet to bite – but it will

    CMA CGM hikes rates even as record ultra-large newbuild tonnage sails in

    Carriers run out of niche trades as pressure grows and freight rates tumble

    Nagoya port reopens following crippling cyber attack

    Carriers start diverting ships from Canada’s strike-hit west coast ports

    OOCL results bode badly for shipping lines as rate-per-teu sinks

    CMA CGM pilots strike over working conditions, amid doubts over CEO's future

    'Another nail in the coffin' – congestion on Canada's west coast

    'Toxic' air cargo market drives forwarders into Vegas-style risk-taking

    Two firefighters die in Grimaldi ro-ro blaze in Newark

    D&D charges in freefall as carriers vie to keep shippers onboard

    Airfreight rates: have we hit the bottom yet – if not, when?

    August strike looms as UPS and Teamsters talks collapse

    No kidding, folks – MSC's 'erratic M&A journey' makes a splash

    Shifting trade patterns see Mexico become biggest exporter to US

    High inflation and interest rates, but 'the numbers still add up for box shipping'