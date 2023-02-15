I: CSX raises quarterly dividend 10% to $0.11; 1.4% yield

Two more trains derail, just two weeks after Ohio chemical spill
US rail seems to be in an extremely bad place. A colleague this morning sent ...
Investing.com reports:
CSX Corp. (CSX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, or $0.44 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.10.
The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on February 28, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of February 27, 2023.
The annual yield on the dividend is 1.4 percent.
For a dividend history and other dividend-related data on CSX Corp. (CSX) click here.
Two more trains derail, just two weeks after Ohio chemical spill
India gives thumbs-up to a vital sea-air route for Bangladeshi exports
Further weakness drives service suspensions, as carriers report declines
MSC joins ship-scrapping spree, but overcapacity still a prospect
Ceva reorg & deal talk galore â€“ 'we are hung out to dry'
Euro/US exporters back in favour as carriers seek backhaul cargo
The worst January for US intermodal for ten years, and no sign of relief
Victim asks why Polar owners Atlas and DHL failed to stop 'corruption'
West coast port contract talks limp on as permanent traffic loss looms
Logistics in 2023: sourcing shifts and higher prices on the cards
Maersk sues, but Ever Given Suez delays not down to us, says Evergreen
RÃ¶hlig Logistics eyes M&A as it looks to grow after a strong 2022
Comment on this article