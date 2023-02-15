Subscribe to Premium
I: CSX raises quarterly dividend 10% to $0.11; 1.4% yield

Investing.com reports:

CSX Corp. (CSX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, or $0.44 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.10.

The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on February 28, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of February 27, 2023.

The annual yield on the dividend is 1.4 percent.

For a dividend history and other dividend-related data on CSX Corp. (CSX) click here.

 

