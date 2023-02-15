I: CSX raises quarterly dividend 10% to $0.11; 1.4% yield

By LoadstarEditorial 15/02/2023

Investing.com reports:

CSX Corp. (CSX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, or $0.44 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.10.

The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on February 28, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of February 27, 2023.

The annual yield on the dividend is 1.4 percent.

For a dividend history and other dividend-related data on CSX Corp. (CSX) click here.

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN