Sale of profitable Schenker on course, but 'it will take some time', says DB
“As you know, we are looking into our options regarding a sale of DB Schenker. ...
As the post-interims dust settles for DSV and Kuehne + Nagel, it’s the perfect time for trade and finance sources to speculate what may be next for both.
DSV isn’t going for large job cuts, unless volume patterns deteriorate materially, while Kuehne + Nagel keeps tightening its cost belt particularly in ocean, wanting to retain the industry crown.
And the Swiss forwarder, the stronger of the two against expectations for Q2 23 figures, is the most talked about. Its growth plan, HR ...
Good news, and bad news, on the freight rate front for carriers
ILWU to vote on Canada's west coast ports deal tomorrow
'Solid performance' in H1, claims DSV chief, but jobs are on the line
Box terminal operators feel the pain as peak season disappoints
Mundra Port still struggling to clear cyclone-induced container logjam
Coming 'explosion' of new tonnage threatens box ship charter market
DSV & Kuehne + Nagel – feel the excitement
Drought threatens return of shipping disruption on US waterways
Nuclear box ships – faster and cleaner – would disrupt liner industry
Analysis: DSV scrambles – not a single mention of DB Schenker, really?!
Fatal Fremantle Highway blaze rendered lifeboats inaccessible
