By Alessandro Pasetti 27/07/2023

As the post-interims dust settles for DSV and Kuehne + Nagel, it’s the perfect time for trade and finance sources to speculate what may be next for both.

DSV isn’t going for large job cuts, unless volume patterns deteriorate materially, while Kuehne + Nagel keeps tightening its cost belt particularly in ocean, wanting to retain the industry crown.

And the Swiss forwarder, the stronger of the two against expectations for Q2 23 figures, is the most talked about. Its growth plan, HR ...

