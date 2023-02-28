By Mr Joy 28/02/2023

Scott’s Refrigerated Logistics (Scott’s) entering into voluntary administration will have significant implications for Australia’s transport industry.

A fraught decade

Scott’s is Australia’s largest integrated cold chain provider, supplying national temperature-controlled logistics services for both transport and warehouses. It is a consolidation of four separate businesses – Scott’s, Rand, Harrison and JAT, which was created through Automotive Holdings Group’s (AHG, a national car retailer) acquisition of the company in 2014.

An unsolicited offer from China’s HNA in November 2017 for the cold chain ...

