Straight from the horse's mouth – how to trade excess capacity
What to do now is just as important as ‘Why’
Scott’s Refrigerated Logistics (Scott’s) entering into voluntary administration will have significant implications for Australia’s transport industry.
A fraught decade
Scott’s is Australia’s largest integrated cold chain provider, supplying national temperature-controlled logistics services for both transport and warehouses. It is a consolidation of four separate businesses – Scott’s, Rand, Harrison and JAT, which was created through Automotive Holdings Group’s (AHG, a national car retailer) acquisition of the company in 2014.
An unsolicited offer from China’s HNA in November 2017 for the cold chain ...
