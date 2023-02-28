Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Great Scott! A cold wind blows through Australia’s logistics industry

dreamstime_m_260968668
© Alexlmx
By

Scott’s Refrigerated Logistics (Scott’s) entering into voluntary administration will have significant implications for Australia’s transport industry.

A fraught decade

Scott’s is Australia’s largest integrated cold chain provider, supplying national temperature-controlled logistics services for both transport and warehouses. It is a consolidation of four separate businesses – Scott’s, Rand, Harrison and JAT, which was created through Automotive Holdings Group’s (AHG, a national car retailer) acquisition of the company in 2014.

An unsolicited offer from China’s HNA in November 2017 for the cold chain ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Aldi Australia cold chain cold storage Scott’s Refrigerated Transport

    Most Read

    Containership lay-ups continue to spike as demand slump rolls on

    Carriers 'getting what they can, while they can' as rate declines persist

    DSV wins – boom and bust with (sharp-eyed) Expeditors

    Plunging airfreight rates and no post CNY pick-up: 'the end of globalisation?'

    Flexport and Shopify now plan to add airfreight to new shipping app

    Newbuild ULCV armada will bring challenges for carriers

    cargo-partner sale – turning Japanese?

    Labour talks casting long shadows over ports on US coasts

    Cosco intensifies drive into logistics with new Guangzhou sea-air facility

    Good news for US west coast ports as labour deal edges closer

    Auto industry slammed for 'blasé approach' to danger of EV fires on ferries

    IBS Software acquires Accenture Freight and Logistics Software

    New cargo airline for South Africa will fill a wide gap in the market

    Forwarders say US government financial support is a must for air cargo

    Carriers step on the safety Accelerator to address cargo risks

    Li-ion batteries pose a risk to freight ro-ro services