PSA BDP Expands European Footprint to Lisbon, Portugal

By LoadstarEditorial 19/12/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Philadelphia, PA – December 19, 2023 – PSA BDP, a leading global logistics and supply chain solutions provider, has announced the opening of its first office in Lisbon, Portugal, marking a significant step in the company’s commitment to increase its presence in the European market.

PSA BDP Portugal, Lda. operations will be led by Country Manager, Mr. Miguel Mesquita. The decision to establish a presence in Lisbon further expands PSA BDP’s global growth strategy, while reinforcing its commitment to be an industry leader in global supply chain solutions.

The strategic expansion of PSA BDP into the vibrant city of Lisbon presents a unique opportunity to offer enhanced end-to-end supply chain solutions to clients in the European region. Working in partnership, PSA BDP Portugal and PSA Sines can offer clients a seamless and comprehensive suite of supply chain services and solutions.

PSA Sines Container Terminal, operational since 2004, is located 150 kilometers south of Lisbon, ensuring accessibility and ease of transportation. It enjoys a geographical advantage positioned at the crossroads of two major shipping routes – the North-South and the East-West. This unique location makes the container terminal the preferred port of call where these trade routes intersect, emphasising its vital role as the Atlantic gateway for Portugal and the Iberian Peninsula.

Moreover, the well-established road and rail connections from PSA Sines to the main hinterland further boost the efficiency of the supply chain network. The robust infrastructure facilitates the smooth and eco-friendly movement of goods, optimising transit times and reducing costs for clients.

PSA BDP Portugal will work in tandem with PSA Sines to provide a comprehensive range of services, including but not limited to:

Air Freight

Ocean Freight Forwarding (Full Container Load and Less Than Container Load)

International Road Freight (Full Truckload and Less Than Truckload)

Project & Heavy Lift Transport

Customs & Trade Compliance

Domestic Distribution

3PL, LLP, and Digital Supply Chain Solutions

Contract Logistics

The strategic placement of PSA BDP in Lisbon, working collaboratively with the established PSA Sines Container Terminal, enables an integrated approach that combines the strengths of both locations to promote operational efficiency and open new avenues for growth in the dynamic region of Portugal and the Iberian Peninsula.

“This expansion is a reflection of PSA BDP’s dedication to offering the best logistics and supply chain solutions for businesses across Europe,” said Yves Letange, Managing Director-Europe, PSA BDP. “PSA BDP Portugal, Lda. will strengthen our presence in Europe and enable us to explore further opportunities in other global markets. We are excited about partnering with the PSA team in the field and delivering unparalleled end-to-end logistics solutions to our valued customers in Portugal.”