By Nick Savvides 28/04/2023

BDP, the logistics provider recently acquired by Singapore’s PSA, has signed a deal to handle batteries destined for electric vehicles.

In a deal with Automated Cells Company (ACC), the new PSA BDP will handle logistics at ACC’s first European ‘gigafactory’ in Billy-Berclau, France.

Eddy Ng, head of group commercial and supply chain sustainability solutions at PSA, told The Loadstar: “What we need from the supply chain for batteries is a total end-to-end constitution; not just safety, but eventually circularity, working on the reverse logistics of enabling the return and repurposing of batteries.”

Lithium-ion batteries can pose significant safety issues during transportation, with a risk of high-intensity fires, and PSA says it looked for visibility within the supply chain.

“We need to be involved with trustworthy partners that will enable transparency and reliability and avoid some of the problems with shipping lithium-ion batteries,” said Mr Ng.

One solution for PSA is a two-year project launched this week at Singapore Maritime Week, is a ‘collaborative supply chain visibility system’, coordinated by Mikael Lind, of the Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE).

Labelled a virtual watch tower (VWT), the visibility created will not prevent events such as fire or missed loading, but will bring together a supply chain community to find solutions to these events.

According to Mr Lind the project is “a shipper-driven terminal-centric initiative”.

The development group has 19 partners and six advisory parties, ranging from port operators such as PSA and Ports of Sweden, shippers including Stora Enso and Aleima, government agencies and academic institutions, such as RISE and Chalmers University.

He added: “In a VWT community, a shipper will authorise the network through a power of attorney to allow shipper-related data to be shared with members of the supply chain for the transport of a particular consignment.”

The data will be used to identify any deviation or disruptions to supply chains and support collaborative or individual decision-making.

However, a concern for Stora Enso is how much, and crucially which, data it needs to share, as well as who will have access to that data.

“We can’t share all our data and we need to learn how confidentiality will be maintained within the project,” said Berit Hagerstrand-Avall, VP sea logistics.