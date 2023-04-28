Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Data sharing crucial for visibility in complex li-ion battery supply chains

PSA BDP ACC Gigafactory Dunkirk 3
ACC's gigafactory in Dunkirk. Photo: PSA BDP
By

BDP, the logistics provider recently acquired by Singapore’s PSA, has signed a deal to handle batteries destined for electric vehicles.

In a deal with Automated Cells Company (ACC), the new PSA BDP will handle logistics at ACC’s first European ‘gigafactory’ in Billy-Berclau, France.

Eddy Ng, head of group commercial and supply chain sustainability solutions at PSA, told The Loadstar: “What we need from the supply chain for batteries is a total end-to-end constitution; not just safety, but eventually circularity, working on the reverse logistics of enabling the return and repurposing of batteries.”

Lithium-ion batteries can pose significant safety issues during transportation, with a risk of high-intensity fires, and PSA says it looked for visibility within the supply chain.

“We need to be involved with trustworthy partners that will enable transparency and reliability and avoid some of the problems with shipping lithium-ion batteries,” said Mr Ng.

One solution for PSA is a two-year project launched this week at Singapore Maritime Week, is a ‘collaborative supply chain visibility system’, coordinated by Mikael Lind, of the Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE).

Labelled a virtual watch tower (VWT), the visibility created will not prevent events such as fire or missed loading, but will bring together a supply chain community to find solutions to these events.

According to Mr Lind the project is “a shipper-driven terminal-centric initiative”.

The development group has 19 partners and six advisory parties, ranging from port operators such as PSA and Ports of Sweden, shippers including Stora Enso and Aleima, government agencies and academic institutions, such as RISE and Chalmers University.

He added: “In a VWT community, a shipper will authorise the network through a power of attorney to allow shipper-related data to be shared with members of the supply chain for the transport of a particular consignment.”

The data will be used to identify any deviation or disruptions to supply chains and support collaborative or individual decision-making.

However, a concern for Stora Enso is how much, and crucially which, data it needs to share, as well as who will have access to that data.

“We can’t share all our data and we need to learn how confidentiality will be maintained within the project,” said Berit Hagerstrand-Avall, VP sea logistics.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    PSA BDP PSA International Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE) Stora Enso China Merchants HHLA Hutchison Port Holdings Trust On the wires Pearl River Delta Port Klang Port of Singapore Pump up the volumes Tanjung Pelepas The Purse Strings Transhipment Tactics

    Most Read

    Even Chinese manufacturers relocating production

    As its fleet grows, MSC maps out its post-2M standalone network

    'Size doesn't matter', claims DSV as freight volumes collapse

    Carriers put the frighteners on shippers, but rates uptick 'just a blip'

    K+N, Primark and Bolloré all put a brave face on Q1 numbers

    Influx of capacity brings a 'new era' for air cargo markets

    Anger as Vancouver gets the green light for fourth box terminal

    Qatar Airways Cargo relaunches next-gen pharma product

    Declining Asian exports another blow to transpac contract hopes

    Freight movements halted as conflict in Sudan kills hundreds

    Vietnam to boost domestic box fleet as more shippers shift from China

    European shipper in FMC case slams Hapag-Lloyd 'incompetence'

    Track & trace: M&A life post-CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics

    In it for the long-haul – carriers hang on to converted B757s

    Shippers and carriers caught up in new D&D legal battles

    Cargo-hopeful Eastern Airlines' future in doubt as CEO quits