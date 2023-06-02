Geodis acquires ITS - International Transport & Shipping - in Switzerland

By LoadstarEditorial 02/06/2023

Geodis, a world leader in transport and logistics, announced today that it has acquired the Swiss freight forwarder, ITS – International Transport & Shipping Ltd.

Marie-Christine Lombard, Chief Executive Officer of Geodis, commented: “Switzerland is home to a wide number of multinational companies that are key Geodis customers, among them several dynamic members of the pharmaceutical industry. Having acquired ITS, Geodis is one step closer to its aim of completing a global end-to-end network to serve its customers.

Under the leadership of Massimo Bianco and Javier Sanchez, ITS has successfully developed into a trusted partner and special services expert for its customers. We look forward to welcoming ITS talented management and staff into Geodis.”

ITS is an independent Swiss freight forwarder, founded in 1992 and headquartered in Reinach, in the canton of Basel-Country. ITS main offering is high-tech “special services”, organizing transport and logistics for dedicated projects and outsized equipment for the industrial, automotive and defense sectors. The company also provides standard ocean freight and general cargo services, as well as other ancillary services (oil and food, event logistics, artwork transportation, customs brokerage, etc.). ITS employs 26 people and reported revenues of CHF 58 million in 2022.

Massimo Bianco, Chief Executive Officer of ITS – International Transport & Shipping Ltd., said, “Our aim is to provide an even broader range of services to our customers across an extended geographical market. This move, which combines our existing capabilities with Geodis’ wealth of expertise and global footprint will help achieve that goal and assist all customers in navigating the complexities of an ever-changing supply chain environment. We are therefore delighted to be joining Geodis, with whom we share an ambition to constantly grow our business and that of our customers.”

ITS will join the Geodis Global Freight Forwarding line of business and will report into the Region EUROPE.