Employers make 'final offer' to striking Montreal dockworkers
Employers at Canada’s port of Montreal have submitted what they call their “final, comprehensive” offer ...
DAC: REACTIONDAC: EARNINGS MISSHD: SOLID WTC: BACK UPGM: BEAUTIFUL HIGHSXPO: STELLARHD: ON THE RADARTSLA: SELL-SIDE BOOSTTSLA: EUPHORIADAC: HEALTH CHECKDHL: GREEN DEALBA: ASSET DIVESTMENTRXO: ONE OBVIOUS WINNER DHL: UBS TAKEDHL: DOWNBEAT
DAC: REACTIONDAC: EARNINGS MISSHD: SOLID WTC: BACK UPGM: BEAUTIFUL HIGHSXPO: STELLARHD: ON THE RADARTSLA: SELL-SIDE BOOSTTSLA: EUPHORIADAC: HEALTH CHECKDHL: GREEN DEALBA: ASSET DIVESTMENTRXO: ONE OBVIOUS WINNER DHL: UBS TAKEDHL: DOWNBEAT
French rail workers have lined up a double-whammy of strikes in the Christmas build-up, with a 37-hour walkout for a fortnight this month and an indefinite follow-up next month.
The action is something of a last-ditch effort to halt the looming break-up of nationalised freight operator Fret SNCF into two firms, Hexafret and Technis, in January.
On X, the CFDT-Cheminots, CGT-Cheminots, Sud-Rail, and Unsa-Ferroviaire unions confirmed their intention to strike for 37 hours on 20 November.
The unions said that without a moratorium on Fret SNCF’s dismantling, member workers would engage in “limited but renewable” 24-hour strikes from 11 December, with no end date.
It follows the state-owned rail operator’s decision in May to break up the freight operator after an EC investigation into allegations of unfair state aid.
Rather than appeal against EC plans to sanction the operator for purportedly advancing €4.3bn to the freight arm between 2007 and 2019, parent SNCF and the French authorities opted for an “economic discontinuity plan” to legally dissolve Fret SNCF through the creation of the two new companies.
Furthermore, 23 of its dedicated block-train routes, accounting for 20% of its turnover, will be handed to competitors,.
There was broad criticism of the decision, not least from the European green lobby, with the chair of the European Parliament’s Commission for Transport and Tourism, Karima Delli, describing it as “an extremely negative, damaging signal for climate and social objectives”.
She added that despite rail being “one of the solutions to deal with the climate crisis”, Fret SNCF had been “sacrificed”. And the unions, claiming a moratorium remains possible, added: “While the climate emergency imposes the development of the railway as a beneficial solution for all, the government is choosing the worst.”
What will Trump's win mean for the logistics industry?
Canadian forwarders 'extremely frustrated' by lack of action to end port strikes
Port of Montreal strikers reject 'final' pay offer and are 'locked out'
Disruptions at Canadian ports see rail operations hit the buffers
GXO Direct: Unlocking retail success through logistics
Box shipping's resilience will be tested after September drop in volumes
Trump tariff threat could see shippers launch new wave of import front-loading
Employers make 'final offer' to striking Montreal dockworkers
Rates reflect strong demand bounce and call for more ocean capacity
Cross-border ecommerce continues to dominate air cargo markets
CMA CGM to resume Suez transits on India-US east coast service
Rising costs and falling demand driving Europe's hauliers out of business
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article