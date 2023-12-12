Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

First Class Equine Air Travel

PHOTO-2023-12-06-06-05-29 3
By

PRESS RELEASE

Netherlands, December 12, 2023 – Manestream Logistics, a leading name in the equine transportation industry, is thrilled to announce its strengthened weekly services with Amerijet International Airlines for horse shipments from Miami to Brussels and Brussels to Miami.

Manestream Logistics is known for its commitment to ensuring the comfort and well-being of horses during transit. Directed by a team of horse professionals, Manestream is committed to transporting horses from origin to destination safely, quickly, and efficiently using its modern fleet of specially designed horse trucks, horse caretakers, and first class carriers.

“Amerijet’s services bring an extensive network and expertise to the table,” said Lucas Porter, Director at Manestream.

“Manestream Logistics and Amerijet International Airlines share a common dedication to the welfare of animals in their care,” added Lucas Porter of Manestream.

Amerijet has established itself as a trusted air transportation option for horse owners and breeders. Their state-of-the-art aircraft ensure the well-being of these majestic animals. Experienced handlers and a rigorous safety protocol are in place to provide the utmost care during every step of the journey.

“Recognizing that each equine shipment is unique, Amerijet offers customized solutions tailored to the specific needs of our clients. Whether it’s a single horse or an entire stable of top level equine athletes, Amerijet can accommodate a wide range of requirements. We are proud to be recognized as a premier carrier by Manestream Logistics” said Tim Spillane, Director Cargo Operations at Amerijet International Inc.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Amerijet Animals Live animals Astral Aviation Avianca TIACA ACF 2022

    Most Read

    CMA CGM leads from the front in new rates assault on shippers

    Carriers force through rate hikes and prevent new 'race to the bottom'

    More liner services avoiding canals to head for the Cape

    Geopolitical shocks pose the greatest threat to supply chain health

    Strike across Flemish waterways disrupts Antwerp port operations

    Carriers pushing rate hikes ahead of new year service suspensions

    Yang Ming diverts Asia-USEC service from congested Panama Canal

    Sponsored Podcast: Why Maersk is serious about air cargo logistics

    Ex-China e-commerce surge triggers air capacity squeeze and rate hike

    Pharma shipping is trendy, 'but service and quality level just isn’t there'

    Analysis: DB Schenker – let's put Saudi on the agenda

    Israel-Hamas war driving up costs for carriers and their customers

    MSC's classic Clasquin deal blurs neutrality line – so what?

    Forwarding veteran Robert Reiter is DHL GF's new CEO in the US

    MSC subsidiary SAS in talks to acquire French forwarder Clasquin

    India on the cusp of a warehousing boom as sourcing diversifies