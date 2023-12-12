First Class Equine Air Travel

By LoadstarEditorial 12/12/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Netherlands, December 12, 2023 – Manestream Logistics, a leading name in the equine transportation industry, is thrilled to announce its strengthened weekly services with Amerijet International Airlines for horse shipments from Miami to Brussels and Brussels to Miami.

Manestream Logistics is known for its commitment to ensuring the comfort and well-being of horses during transit. Directed by a team of horse professionals, Manestream is committed to transporting horses from origin to destination safely, quickly, and efficiently using its modern fleet of specially designed horse trucks, horse caretakers, and first class carriers.

“Amerijet’s services bring an extensive network and expertise to the table,” said Lucas Porter, Director at Manestream.

“Manestream Logistics and Amerijet International Airlines share a common dedication to the welfare of animals in their care,” added Lucas Porter of Manestream.

Amerijet has established itself as a trusted air transportation option for horse owners and breeders. Their state-of-the-art aircraft ensure the well-being of these majestic animals. Experienced handlers and a rigorous safety protocol are in place to provide the utmost care during every step of the journey.

“Recognizing that each equine shipment is unique, Amerijet offers customized solutions tailored to the specific needs of our clients. Whether it’s a single horse or an entire stable of top level equine athletes, Amerijet can accommodate a wide range of requirements. We are proud to be recognized as a premier carrier by Manestream Logistics” said Tim Spillane, Director Cargo Operations at Amerijet International Inc.