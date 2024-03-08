Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / FedEx vs UPS – M&A arm-wrestling, with or without Schenker

AC
ID 31007559 © Mystock88photo | Dreamstime.com
By

In the week when integrated logistics proved to be resilient enough not to be disliked – yet subject to stock market volatility as proved by DHL’s swings out of Germany – it’s America where deal-pipeline focus heightened in our circles.

With Memphis vs Atlanta, the evergreen rivalry.

Out and about post-pandemic 

The Germans – apparently, Klaus-Michael Kuehne included – at DHL have abandoned the DB Schenker (DBS) auction, intent on looking, as they are, at bolt-on deals with a ’blanket budget’ of just €250m for ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Break-up DB Schenker FedEx integrated logistics Takeover Talk UPS CH Robinson Logistics on a steroid comedown

    Most Read

    DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers

    TPM24: Otto Schacht on the future for independent freight forwarders

    CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India

    Rubymar sinks, with cargo of fertiliser a threat to Red Sea ecosystem

    Kuehne pounded, out of Schenker auction – but jumbo 'sale will help us'

    THE Alliance should seek cooperation with MSC, post-Hapag

    TPM24: ONE CEO Nixon bullish on 'life after Hapag' – with new solo services

    TPM24: Contracts: shippers and forwarders wary of usual 12-month deals

    Three merchant ship crew killed in latest Houthi missile attacks

    TPM24: Shippers hope liner overcapacity will drive rates down – but...

    Ceva Logistics pulls out of race with GXO to acquire Wincanton

    Stuart Hill new CEO of DHL eCommerce UK as Peter Fuller retires 

    'Not the value we are looking for’ – DHL quits Schenker auction

    Know your cargo: the vital importance of due diligence

    CH Robinson – a crisis of confidence

    Houthis target another MSC ship with missile attack