DB Schenker looks to build an integrator footprint in India
Amid a possible ownership change, DB Schenker is looking to make greater inroads into the ...
In the week when integrated logistics proved to be resilient enough not to be disliked – yet subject to stock market volatility as proved by DHL’s swings out of Germany – it’s America where deal-pipeline focus heightened in our circles.
With Memphis vs Atlanta, the evergreen rivalry.
Out and about post-pandemic
The Germans – apparently, Klaus-Michael Kuehne included – at DHL have abandoned the DB Schenker (DBS) auction, intent on looking, as they are, at bolt-on deals with a ’blanket budget’ of just €250m for ...
DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers
TPM24: Otto Schacht on the future for independent freight forwarders
CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India
Rubymar sinks, with cargo of fertiliser a threat to Red Sea ecosystem
Kuehne pounded, out of Schenker auction – but jumbo 'sale will help us'
THE Alliance should seek cooperation with MSC, post-Hapag
TPM24: ONE CEO Nixon bullish on 'life after Hapag' – with new solo services
TPM24: Contracts: shippers and forwarders wary of usual 12-month deals
Three merchant ship crew killed in latest Houthi missile attacks
TPM24: Shippers hope liner overcapacity will drive rates down – but...
Ceva Logistics pulls out of race with GXO to acquire Wincanton
Stuart Hill new CEO of DHL eCommerce UK as Peter Fuller retires
